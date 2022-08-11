Patriots_Dolphins MS
Patriots running back James White won three Super Bowls over eight seasons in New England.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — Patriots running back James White announced his retirement Thursday, ending his eight-year career in New England where he won three Super Bowls.

White, 30, had been inactive for in training camp as he rehabilitated from a hip subluxation that ended his season in September of last year.

