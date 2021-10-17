FOXBORO — “Everything in the past has nothing to do with this year,” Patriots’ veteran captain and safety Devin McCourty said of New England’s four losses this season and being winless at Gillette Stadium.
The reality of the Patriots’ 35-29 overtime loss to Dallas Sunday was that the New England defense shouldered a burden, being on the field for 82 Cowboy plays on offense, which was in possession of the ball for nearly 40 minutes.
The Patriots can boast of scoring on their first two offensive series, about retaking the lead at 21-20 on Rhamondre Stevenson’s 1-yard TD with just over six minutes left in the game, about retaking the lead again at 29-26 on Mac Jones’ seventh TD toss of the season with just over two minutes left.
But the Patriots were unable to escort Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott off the field often enough as Dallas scored on four of its final five series of the game, including a 49-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with 20 seconds left in regulation time.
Ja’Whaun Bentley knocked the ball loose from Prescott’s grasp to prevent a 1-yard TD plunge late in the second quarter, but the Cowboys amassed 332 yards of offense during the second half and in overtime.
“It was a back and forth game, we played well enough, we wanted to win that game,” McCourty said. “We just didn’t make enough plays at the end.”
McCourty intimated that the Patriots might have been in the wrong scheme to deny Prescott of his game-winning TD pass to CeeDee Lamb.
“We were in a tough call for the route they were in,” McCourty said. “They dialed up a good play for what we tried to do, situational football. We kind of took the first two reads (away) and Dak was able to hold the ball another second,” McCourty said.
“We’re the 2021 Patriots who haven’t won at home,” McCourty added. “The past (six Super Bowls) doesn’t matter, it won’t help us. It’s not like we’re coming in here with no shot to win. In all of these games, it came down to a couple of plays that we’re not finishing, we’re falling short.”
For example, in Dallas’ game-tying field goal drive, which started at the Cowboys’ 31-yard line, Prescott was able to convert a third down and 25-yard play with a 24-yard pass to Lamb, advancing the ball to the Patriots’ 31-yard line.
The Patriots’ defense forced two turnovers in the red zone. DB Kyle Dugger intercepted (his first NFL career takeaway) a Prescott pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Then Bentley forced a fumble on Prescott on a fourth-and-goal from the New England 1-yard line later in the quarter.
“We have got to close it out,” defensive lineman Matt Judon said. “Our offense went back out there and score (Kendrick Bourne’s TD) , they put us back up and we’ve got to do our job. We already practice those situations, we’e got to execute.”
The Patriots entered the game ranked No. 5 defensively, allowing 317 yards per game, being ranked No. 5 against the run, allowing 110 yards. But, the Cowboys gained 567 total yards, 122 on the ground.
“You would want more DB’s up, we were banged up,” McCourty said of Adrian Phillips and Jonathan Jones both being injured, but playing subpar. “We just didn’t execute well enough. We were out there a lot, 40 minutes.
“We condition a lot, we run a lot in practice, we’ll see if that (physical strain) was a factor. That’s what we train the way we train, to be able to finish. Just being a little bit better changes the game.”
