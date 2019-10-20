FOXBORO — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold makes a big difference on the offensive side of the football, and the New England Patriots know it.
“I think he’s just the guy,” Patriot safety Devin McCourty said of Darnold. “I think the comfort level he has, I think the guys around him, all those other guys on offense — he’s taken all those snaps since May when they were out there in spring practices. So, when you have that feeling, and then obviously, he’s a really good player, I think it just makes everything flow better.
“He looked great last week of just knowing what he wanted to do, getting the ball down the field,” McCourty said. “So, we’ve just got to be aware it’s going to be different from just that aspect of the first time we played them, we really had their third quarterback in there.”
Darnold led the Jets to a 24-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday in his first game back since being diagnosed with mono following a Week One loss to Buffalo this season.
In his first game in more than a month, Darnold completed 72 percent of his passes while racking up 338 yards passing and two touchdowns. He is far removed from back-up quarterback Luke Falk, who the Patriots played earlier this season at Gillette Stadium.
“He’s a good quarterback,” Belichick said of the second-year Darnold. “He can make all the throws. Big, strong kid. He can run. Short, intermediate, deep. He’s got good weapons. Anderson’s a great deep receiver, (Jamison) Crowder, (former Patriot Braxton) Berrios are very good players in the slot”
“He’s not an easy guy to bring down. He’s big, he can see, find guys under pressure,” Belichick added. “He’s got a great outlet receiver in Le’Veon Bell, no question about that.”
Darnold played against the Patriots defense last year and was held to 167 yards passing as he completed just 57 percent of his passes and did not throw a touchdown.
New York Jets coach Adam Gase said that the Patriots will certainly be a test for Darnold come Monday night.
“They’re playing about as well as I can remember in all of my times playing these guys,” Gase said of the New England defense.
The Patriots’ defense remains the best in the league in points allowed (8.0 per game) and first in yards allowed (234.7). They are second in pass yards allowed (161) and third in rush yards allowed (73.7).
The Jets, led by Falk, tallied just six first downs in 13 drives during Week Three in September. They were limited to just 105 yards of offense as the Patriots defense forced two turnovers with one sack.
“For me, when I look at these guys right now, it looks like a group that they’ve played together, they know exactly what they’re doing going into the game, they know what they’re looking to stop, they know exactly how to play off of each other,” Gase said of the New England defense.
“I think they have some really good chemistry going on, to where some of that might be those guys playing together for a few years now. When you’ve got guys that aren’t thinking, and they’re communicating and they’re able to play fast, it makes it really hard on the offensive side.”
