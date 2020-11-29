FOXBORO — The Arizona Cardinals had scored 21 points or more in 13 consecutive games — until they arrived in Foxboro to meet the New England Patriots.
Defensive lineman Adam Butler had quite a say in the proceedings by making a pair of key plays in a dramatic 20-17 win for the Patriots.
“We gave it everything that we had for four quarters,” Butler said of keeping Arizona in check. “That’s what it takes in this league to win.”
Butler and the New England defense kept Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray, running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in check throughout the game.
“We kind of controlled what we could control,” Butler said of limiting Drake to 78 yards on the ground, Hopkins to just five catches and Murray to his fewest completions (23), second-fewest passing yards (17) and third-lowest rushing yards (31).
Butler was in on a trio of big plays of significance for the Patriots, beginning with a tackle at the goal line to end the first half, denying the Cardinals a second touchdown. Butler also notched a pass deflection that resulted in New England scoring its second touchdown to take a 17-10 lead, and then a 9-yard sack of Murray late in the third quarter to take the Cardinals out of scoring territory.
“Going into this game, I felt like it was important to be vertical in the pocket and making him feel uncomfortable,” Butler said of putting pressure on Murray. “My goal, the entire game, was to affect him. I’m glad everything worked out.”
After the Cardinals scored on their first two series of the game, Butler and the Patriots denied Arizona on five straight series as the Cardinals crossed midfield just once to take a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.
“We showed a lot of mental toughness, physical toughness, just determination,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “It’s hard to play real aggressively against them, you’re a step or two late then you’ve really got a problem. We played some good situational football, we made enough plays at critical times.”
Butler, the fourth-year defensive lineman out of Vanderbilt, teamed with Devin McCourty to stop Cardinals receiver KeeSean Johnson of crossing the goal line on third down and eight yards to go, with a Patriots’ challenge and video review reversing a touchdown call.
On the next play at the Patriots’ 1-yard line, Drake was denied crossing the goal line on fourth down by Akeen Spence and JaWhaun Bentley.
“The mindset is just don’t get moved,” Butler said of being a physical presence in goal line situations.. “Don’t lose ground and fight to the end of the whistle. The goal is to tackle the guy with the ball, but ultimately in the trenches, the goal is to not get moved off of the line of scrimmage.”
Butler made his first start of the season.
“In the third quarter, we got them into a longer yardage situation (and) got off the field,” Belichick said of his defense. “Our defensive line did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage.”
On the Cardinals’ second series of the second half, Murray scrambled, biding for time and looking for a receiver, when the 6-foot-5 Butler got his hand up high enough to deflect the Arizona QB’s pass for Murray’s first pass deflection of the season. The ball fell into the hands of Adrian Phillips, later resulting in the second TD run of the game by James White.
On Arizona’s next series, Butler again put an emphatic exclamation mark on a Patriots’ defensive stand. Facing third-and-seven, Butler broke through the right side of the line and wrapped his 300-pound frame around Murray for Butler’s first sack of the season.
“Adam (Butler) did a real good job of penetrating the inside part of the pocket,” Belichick added. “I think that certainly helped our pass defense, not just the sack but some disruptive plays in there. Just made it a little tougher for them to execute the passing game.
“He did a nice job. He’s good at that. He’s good at penetrating the inside part of the pocket. When we have that, it makes a big difference for our defense in those passing situations.”
Butler missed last week’s Houston game with an ankle injury, but was in on five tackles against the Cardinals, two for lost yardage. Arizona totaled just 39 second half passing yards on 13 completions while Drake had just 42 yards rushing and Hopkins had one catch.
The Cardinals, owning the top-ranked offense in the NFL and the No. 2-ranked rushing game, were limited to a paltry 46 yards on the ground (on 15 carries) during the first half, while Murray completed 14 passes for a pedestrian 131 yards. Murray, averaging 6.7 yards per rush, attempted to run with the ball just once.
“New England had a good plan,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kinsbury said. “We had some opportunities and didn’t take advantage, didn’t have a ton of possessions. So we needed to maximize the ones we did have and weren’t able to do that.”
The Cardinals’ 298 yards of offense were their second lowest of the season.
“We needed this game, our group has had some ups and downs,” Butler saod of the Patriots’ defense ranking in the middle of the NFL pack, No. 16 overall, allowing an average of 357.6 yards per game. “We took control of the game.”
