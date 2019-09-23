FOXBORO — Through the first three weeks of the season, the New England Patriots defense is on par with some of the best the NFL has ever seen.
The 2019 edition of the Patriots’ defense (3 points, 597 yards allowed) has allowed 56 fewer points and 361 fewer yards than the 1985 Chicago Bears, 52 points and 305 yards fewer than the 2000 Baltimore Ravens and 24 fewer points and 128 fewer yards than the Legion of Boom, the 2013 Seattle Seahawks.
And while members of the unit know they’re playing well, the focal point after the Patriots’ 30-14 victory on Sunday, more than anything, was in regards to the determination that they can be even better.
“You know, we just got to keep stringing them together,” captain and linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “It’s Week Three. We’re still trying to find ourselves. It’s too early, to early to have an identity. We’re still trying to find ourselves every day.”
“We’re still talking, we’re (in) Week Three,” safety Duron Harmon echoed. “We know nothing’s going to be perfect, nothing is going to be great. We’re still trying to figure out who we’re going to be as a defense. We’re still working on the fundamentals getting better week by week.”
Through the opening three games this season, the Patriots’ defense has allowed just one scoring drive among 37 drives (a field goal Week One against the Steelers).
Among those 37 total drives against the New England defense, 33 of them concluded in a punt, turnover on downs, or turnover. Notably, the Patriots’ defense had had 13 three-and-outs on those 37 drives (35.1 percent of the time).
And then there’s the Patriots on third down. They have allowed a 5-for-39 conversion rate on third down, clearly benefiting on Sunday, as New England held the New York Jets to 0-for-12 in the category.
The Patriots’ defense is first in almost every major defensive category: points allowed, yards allowed, first downs, passing yards allowed, passing touchdowns allowed, interceptions, rushing yards allowed, yards per carry, etc.
It begs the question: If they’re not at their best yet, how much further do they have to go in order to get there?
“I don’t know what close is,” corner Jason McCourty said. “Shoot, I made it to the playoffs for the first time last year, so I don’t know, in Week Three, what is a defense that looks close looks like. So, I think for us at this point, it’s just not about being close, being far off, it’s just about, how can we improve? How can we get better? How can we be consistent, first and foremost?”
The Patriots (3-0) will see if they can be consistent for the fourth straight week as they travel to the Buffalo Bills (3-0) on Sunday.
FB Develin put on IR, season in jeopardy
The Patriots have placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve with a neck injury, making him the third offensive player New England has placed on the list this season.
Develin played in the Patriots’ first two games, but sat out Sunday’s win over the Jets. Rookie receiver N’Keal Harry (ankle) and left tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) were previously placed on injured reserve.
A former undrafted free agent, Develin has been a staple of New England’s offense and special teams since joining the team in 2012. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2017.
Last season he appeared in all 16 regular-season games with eight starts and rushed for a career-high four touchdowns. (Associated Press)
