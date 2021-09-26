FOXBORO — The New England Patriots never forced the issue in losing to the New Orleans Saints Sunday in Foxboro.
That is, the Patriots did not have a takeaway, forcing the New England offense to begin all six of its first half series on its own side of the field in a 28-13 loss to the Saints.
“We got to play better, communicate better, play our assignments better,” Patriots’ linebacker Kyle VanNoy said of the Patriots’ second setback in three games. “We know what we have and guys aren’t willing to quit.”
The New England defense basically neutralized New Orleans, with the Saints being able to convert two of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ three interceptions into points. Otherwise, the Saints netted just 252 yards of offense (just 86 during the second half) and quarterback Jameis Winston completed just 13 passes for 110 yards.
“We kind of live off of what the Patriots have done in the past,” veteran safety Devin McCourty said. “For this team, we’ve got to do those things and we’ve got to stop talking about it.
“We’re not good enough to get lost ahead of us. Building a team and coming together, it’s not always easy to do. It’s collectively us as a whole, it’s 11 guys at one time having a good play and then stringing those together.”
The Patriots never got out of first gear offensively during the first half, netting just 21 rushing yards, with Jones completing just 10 passes for 105 yards. New England did not advance beyond its own 33-yard line in the first quarter, and did not get beyond its own 47 until the final two minutes of the second quarter.
“We’ve just got to play more consistently,” Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick said of New England being unable to play complementary football. “We’ve got to play with more good plays out there and not as many that aren’t good.””
The Saints’ defense was ranked No. 7 overall in the NFL (allowing an average of 306 yards per game), ranking No. 6 against the run (66 yards allowed per game). The Patriots netted just 49 ground yards on 17 rushing plays.
“We have to figure out what mistakes we keep making,” defensive back Jonathan Jones said. “We had the opportunity to get the ball back and we didn’t. We have to figure out what kind of football team we’re going to be.”
It was one miscue after another for New England — with Josh Bailey’s punt blocked by the Saints’ Andrew Dowell on the Patriots’ fourth series of the first half; Jones having a pass intercepted by P.J. Williams at the Saints’ 45-yard line to end the fifth series; and Jones having his first pass of the second half intercepted by Malcolm Jenkins and returned 34 yards for a touchdown.
“Obviously ball security, playing in here, is a must when you consider their record at home,” Saints’ coach Sean Payton said. “ I thought we took care of the football. I thought that was important.
“When you’re 108-7 at home when you win the turnover battle, that’s significant. That’s a testament to their program. We’re mindful of it, it had to be something that was put in our heads.”
Adding insult to their injured ego, the Patriots went a 16-play drive that spanned 9:05 of the third quarter but resulted in only three points – Nick Folk’s 35 th straight field goal conversion, from 26 yards out.
“Give the Saints credit, they were certainly the better team,” Belichick added. “They just did a better job than we did in every area and deserved to win. We had some chances, but in the end, we just couldn’t get it done. It’s disappointing. There’s no magic sauce here. Just have to go back to work and do better.”
Jones completed 30 passes, but was sacked twice and had 11 pressures, the Patriots’ offense netting just three points of its first eight series.
“It’s a reality check for us, how we’re going to come together,” Jones said of said of being able to give Mac Jones and the offense a short field — only one of New England’s 12 offensive series began on New Orleans turf. “They (Saints) made some mistakes, but they made enough plays to win.”
Patriots’ linebacker Matt Judon had 2 ½ QB sacks, the Saints being able to convert just two second half third down situations, being forced to punt on their first three series of the second half. “We have to execute, we have to do it better,” Judon said of the defense being unable to make a game-changing play.
“We have to get everything in order, we have to play complementary football,” Jones added. “Offense, defense, special teams, that’s what we’re working for, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.