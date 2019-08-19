FOXBORO -- Phillip Dorsett is a team-first guy through and through.
The New England receiver proved it last year when the Patriots brought in Josh Gordon, and he seems poised to be on the same path this year, fielding questions from the media at Gillette Stadium on Monday.
Dorsett and the Patriots learned on Friday that Gordon is able to rejoin the team on a conditional basis, a decision made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. With the decision, the Patriots are expected to welcome back one of their most explosive and physically talented players from last year, while it also ramps up the roster battle at the receiver position.
The same positional group where Dorsett is competing for a job, never mind a starting spot.
While the third-year Patriot has been a consistent piece in the New England offense since he arrived in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, Dorsett is not a surefire lock. That label belongs to just Julian Edelman -- who practiced on Monday for the first time this summer and appears to have been taken off the Non-Football Injury list -- first-round pick N’Keal Harry, and now, if going based on talent alone, Gordon.
Dorsett, along with preseason standout Jakobi Meyers, are co-headlining the "Should Be In" category with two preseason games left.
While the combination of Gordon, Dorsett and others can surely co-exist, it nevertheless poses a threat. That doesn’t matter to Dorsett. He is not worried about the trajectory the position battle may now take with Gordon's arrival.
“At the end of the day, I know for me, I literally worry about what I do when I wake up,” Dorsett said. “All I really worry about is, 'How can I get better today?’ And if I can do that every day, I feel like I will be in a right place.”
Dorsett was among a handful of players that spoke about their excitement in welcoming back their former teammate, Gordon, who played 11 games for the Patriots in 2018.
“It’s just like when he first got here,” Dorsett said. “We love Josh. I love Josh. Just glad to have him back… He’s good. I mean, he looks good. Like I said before, it was refreshing to see him. When you haven’t seen one of your brothers in a long time and you see him, it’s definitely refreshing.”
Dorsett is well aware of the help Gordon can provide to the receiving corps as well. If all are able to get back to full health, both physically and mentally, the group could include Demaryius Thomas (PUP), Edelman, Harry, Gordon, Dorsett and Meyers.
“Obviously, it’s just what I said last year, he’s a physical specimen,” Dorsett said of Gordon. “We all know that. I mean even for what he did last year. I mean, he helped this team out a lot and we’re definitely hoping that he can come back and do the same.”
The scenario becomes unique when thinking back to 2018. When the Patriots traded for Gordon, it was Dorsett's snaps, targets and overall production that decreased more so than others. Dorsett ultimately took a back seat to Gordon until he was again called upon in a big spot, following Gordon's suspension on Dec. 20, which caused him to miss the final two regular-season games and three playoff games.
Of course, Dorsett brings plenty to the field, but his reliability alone could be what earns him a spot on the 53-man roster. It's something Bill Belichick noted himself on Monday.
"I think Phil’s been a pretty steady player for us," Belichick said of Dorsett. "He’s a smart kid. He knows the offense, he knows all of the positions, and he’s been able to play in a number of critical situations for us through the years -- either due to injury or game plan, whatever the circumstances were -- so I think he’s been a solid player. Great kid. He works hard, does everything we ask him to do."
Dorsett said that consistency is something he takes pride in, too.
“If you’re a team player, and no matter what the circumstance is, I mean, if your number is called, you got to make the play,” Dorsett said. “You got to go out there. You got to know what to do. And you got to go out there and make the play. And that’s what I try to do, I mean, just stay ready, make sure I’m taking all my mental reps, protecting my physical reps, making sure I’m ready at any point, because at the end of the day it’s football, you never know what can happen. And that’s my job, be ready.”
Dorsett was not the only Patriot to share their thoughts about reuniting with Gordon, who was in the locker room and at practice without pads on Monday despite being placed on the Non-Football Injury list. Center David Andrews and running back Rex Burkhead shared their thoughts, while Belichick deflected all questions to the statement he put out previously.
“Of course, we’re all rooting for him,” Burkhead said. “(We) hope he does well and you know, he’s a great addition for our team, great player, and great guy to have around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.