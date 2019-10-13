FOXBORO — New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was surprised to see New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones continue to target All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Jones repeatedly threw at Gilmore, but the Patriots’ No. 1 corner continued to make defensive play after defensive play.
“Yeah, he’s tripping,” Van Noy said of Jones targeting Gilmore six times in the Patriots’ 35-14 win.
After allowing a reception for nine yards on his first target, Gilmore either intercepted or deflected the next five passes Jones threw his way. His first pass breakup led to an interception by linebacker John Simon in the first quarter. He later recorded an interception of his own in the second half.
“I was like, ‘OK, it’s going to be this type of game,’” Gilmore said. “I was happy he kept throwing it. I kept making plays.”
Gilmore is rarely tested as much as he was on Thursday. Through the first six games this season, Gilmore has been targeted 24 times, allowing only 11 receptions (just under two receptions per game). His six targets on Thursday were the second-most this season (seven against Buffalo), which he enjoyed.
“It’s fun. That’s what I like,” Gilmore said. “Anytime he (Jones) comes at me, I can make plays. I had fun today.”
Gilmore’s teammates were far from surprised by his shutdown performance. They see his ability every day in practice.
“We say it all the time, if you want to throw it at Steph, good luck over there,” safety Duron Harmon said. “You might catch one here or there, but for the most part, he’s going to lock down that whole compete side. We feel confident in leaving him back there by himself.”
Defensive lineman Adam Butler agreed.
“(We have) a lot of confidence. His play speaks for itself,” Butler said of Gilmore, a 2018 first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.
Gilmore led another dominating performance from the defense. Jones finished with a quarterback rating of 9.2. He was 15-for-31 for 161 yards and three interceptions. Take away a 64-yard touchdown pass as Jones connected with Golden Tate, which looked to have Jonathan Jones in perfect coverage, and the Giants’ QB threw for less than 100 yards on 14 completions.
It was a complete defensive effort, but Gilmore’s play specifically gained praise from coach Bill Belichick.
“He does it every day in practice and does it on Sundays,” Belichick said. “He does such a great job playing the ball and had some good breaks. That last play down the sideline was a really good finish where the receiver had the ball and he got it on the way down, but he had some great pass breakups. I mean, look, he’s a very talented player and works extremely hard to prepare for the game, study his opponents and study the passing game that our opponents are going to run. This is a good example here on a short week of how diligent he works and it paid off. He’s done a great job for us.”
