FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore is always a topic of conversation.
Who will he cover? How will he play them? Those have become the same questions surrounding Gilmore every week. It’s because he has the ability to shut down any opponent’s best pass-catcher and completely change the game for the Patriots’ defense.
But even Gilmore knows that he’ll have his hands full this Sunday. Gilmore called Dallas Cowboys’ receiver Amari Cooper “one of the best receivers” in the NFL, which makes you think that he will likely shadow the Cowboys’ No. 1 guy all over the field.
“He’s at the top. He’s a great receiver,” Gilmore said of Cooper. “He makes big catches, tough catches even when guys are covering him. He’s fast, quick. I mean, when you’re one of the best receivers in the league you can run every route and you can make everything look the same. So, it’s a big challenge for us and I’m looking forward to it.”
But what if New England decides to dedicate Gilmore to playing Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver Michael Gallup, a second-year pro, and double Cooper with safety help? After all, the more physical Gallup has 42 receptions for 678 yards and three touchdowns of his own this season for the league’s top-ranked passing offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott.
“He’s having a good year too,” Gilmore said of Gallup, who has three 100 yard games this season including nine receptions for 148 yards last week. “He’s making big catches.”
No matter which way the matchup goes, it will be among the tallest tasks yet for the Patriots’ secondary as the NFC East-leading Cowboys travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Patriots coach Bill Belichick depicted just that with rave reviews of Prescott, Cooper and the entire Dallas offense during his mid-week press conference.
“Guy is a great player,” Belichick said of Cooper, the 25-year-old Alabama product who has 56 receptions for 886 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this season, including one in which he played just three offensive snaps before being sidelined to injury.
“Certainly, the record and statically, what (the Cowboys) have done in the passing game since they got him. Not saying that’s the only thing, but he’s certainly a big part of it. You can start with him.”
Belichick is referring to is the production that Cooper has brought to the Cowboys’ offense since he was traded to Dallas at the 2018 trade deadline. In 19 regular-season games with the Cowboys, the former Oakland Raider has 109 receptions for 1,611 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Cooper has caught 70-plus percent of the balls thrown to him by Prescott while tallying nearly 85 yards per game.
“He’s got great speed, he’s a big-time vertical threat. Run after the catch is very good. He’s a sharp route runner, he can get in and out of cuts. He’s tough guy to cover, got a great quarterback, good offensive system,” Belichick said. “So, he can kill you on short catch and run plays, he can run all the intermediate routes, which are hard to cover, and he can certainly kill you down the field in single coverage on the outside or on inside routes if you don’t have the middle of the field defended. So, and he’s got a quarterback who can get him the ball in all those situations, very accurately.
“He’s done a great job for them; he’s been a great addition and he’s had great production,” Belichick said. “And he’s helped other guys get more production because of the attention that you have to pay to him.”
Gallup, specifically, along with receiver Randall Cobb has been among those who benefit.
Fortunately for the Patriots, their secondary is a major reason why they have had the success they have this season. New England allows an average of 152 yards through the air each week while Gilmore, specifically, has three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett knows the challenge the Patriots secondary presents, whether it be Gilmore or others like cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Jason McCourty or safeties Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Terrance Brooks.
“I just think they’re really good,” Garrett said on a conference call Wednesday. “I think they’re really good across their defense in all three levels. It all works together. They play so well together. Their back-end guys are fantastic, really smart players, athletic. Can cover. Can cover in man, can cover in zone. They all have savvy when it comes to making plays on the ball.
“(Stephen) Gilmore is a fantastic player,” Garrett added. “Has been for a long time. And it fits beautifully into their scheme. He’s a hard guy to get away from, he guards guys in man-to-man coverage, he’s impactful in zone coverage, makes plays on the ball. So, there’s really nothing not a lot to like about that guy, he’s been a really good player and he’s having a great year for them.”
