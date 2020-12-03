FOXBORO — When Devin McCourty and Stephon Gilmore watch game film of Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Hebet, the New England Patriots’ defensive secondary anchors look on in wide-eyed amazement.
Herbert leads the NFL’s third-most explosive offense and ranks No. 3 among all NFL signal-callers with an average of 301.5 passing yards per game.
And he is just a rookie.
“ I think, mentally, he’s good, even though he doesn’t have a lot of experience,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Sunday’s contest in Los Angeles where Herbert will be the latest in a line of challenging quarterbacks that New England has faced this season.
“He seems to be quite comfortable in what they asked him to do and they seem quite comfortable in giving him quite a bit of responsibility,” Belichick said.
With 3,015 passing yards through the first 10 starts of his career, Herbert has the Chargers (3-8) in contention in every game and will soon surpass Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for the most passing yards in NFL history by a rookie. The 6-foot-6 first round draft pick out of Oregon has thrown for 23 TDs, the fifth most by a rookie in NFL history and has been intercepted just seven times.
Herbert has completed a league-high seven passes for 50-plus yards, the most by a rookie since 1991 He threw for an NFL rookie record of five games with three TD passes, including four straight, becoming just the second quarterback to do so, along with Houston’s DeShaun Watson.
Herbert, whjo has thrown a TD pass in 10 straight games, has been remarkable under pressure, throwing an NFL-best 12 TD passes on third downs.
“There’s no reason not to expect some of these guys to come in and be good players,” McCourty said of Herbert’s maturity and skills. “He’s exceeding all expectations playing the way that he’s played. It’s crazy to see.
“You watch the film. You see talented guys come into this league year in and year out, and from a mental standpoint, he’s not forcing anything down the field. He takes the checkdowns. You see him come to the line and get in different play calls, He sees a lot.
“Obviously, he is a very smart quarterback,” McCourty added. “He’s poised in the pocket. He’s athletic enough to move around, you can tell that he’s going to be a great player in his league for a long time.
“It’s not like one of these games, he’s a rookie quarterback. We’ll have a tough task. We’ll have to change up our looks and make it tough on him and not let him pick us apart.”
Although Los Angeles has lost three of its last four games, the Chargers have a most deceiving record too in that they have lost six games by margins of one TD or less.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the NFL in catches (85) and is among the NFL’s receiving yards leaders with 875, tight end Hunter Henry has 48 receptions, third-most in the NFL among tight ends, while wide receiver Mike Williams has 502 yards.
“The quarterback is playing at a high level, they have explosive players,” Gilmore said, “I’m looking forward to the matchup (against Allen). Herbert is biding time and making plays with his big arm. It will take a lot of team defense to slow these guys down. Those guys make plays in the passing game.”
The Chargers generally, have five receivers in their formations.
“He executes it well,” Belichick said. “He does a good job protecting the ball, does a good job executing a variety of plays. I wouldn’t say they have just a simple offense. “They do quite a bit and doesn’t look like they’re restricted at all.
“He’s making the right decision on where to go with the ball.,” Belichick added.““His accuracy is good. And then there are a number of plays on a line of scrimmage where you can see him changing the play, or sometimes that will include a formation adjustment.
“Sometimes he’ll walk under center or be under center and walk back, move the back, change the protection, go through the process and all that. They don’t have a lot of penalties — false starts, delay of game and stuff like that. It’s a pretty smooth operation.”
With 316 passing yards last week against Buffalo, Herbert registered his sixth 300-yard game of the season to tie Andrew Luck for the most by a rookie QB in history.
Herbert has completed 678 percent (269 catches) of his passes this season.
“They’ve got some explosive players at receiver,” Belichick said of Tyron Johnson, Jalen Guyton and Allen. “Those guys are big threats,” Belichick added. “The running back (Austin) Ekeler’s a dynamic player, very good in the passing game, good in space, he has really good vision as a runner, hard guy to tackle. And then ([Hunter) Henry continues to be a complete and very, very good football player for them.
“The quarterback’s been outstanding, they’ve got great skill players,” Belichick said. “He’s (Herbert) got a lot of a lot of targets, a lot of production. The Chargers are very good on third-and-long which I think says something about their ability to throw the ball when everybody knows they have to throw it. He’s making the right decisions.”
