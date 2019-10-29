FOXBORO — It was a relatively quiet NFL trade deadline day for the New England Patriots who didn’t make any big-time deals.
But while the Patriots didn’t acquire any player via trade, they did make a trio of moves on Tuesday, releasing kicker Mike Nugent and tight end Eric Tomlinson from their 53-man roster and signing replacement kicker Nick Folk.
The 37-year-old Nugent had signed with the Patriots earlier this month and played in four games, converting 5 of 8 field goal attempts, including one kick that was blocked and another missed field goal on Sunday. He made 15-of-16 extra-point attempts in the replacement role for Stephen Gostkowski, who had been placed on injured reserve earlier this season.
Tomlinson signed with the Patriots on Oct. 15 as he started both games he appeared in and caught one pass for five yards.
Folk most recently played in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and recorded the longest field goal at 55 yards. In terms of NFL experience, the 34-year-old Folk was last on an NFL roster in Feb. 2018 prior to his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Folk, an 11-year veteran, has hit 80.3 percent of field goals over his career, but made just 54.5 percent of his field tries for Tampa Bay in 2018. He has also spent time in the NFL playing for the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.
Part of the reason that the Patriots stood pat on any last-day deals was due to the fact that they had already traded for Mohamed Sanu and traded away Michael Bennett last week. The other part was because they didn’t have the financial means to do so.
“We wouldn’t have enough cap space right now to just go out and acquire any player that was available regardless of what the price was in terms of compensation,” coach Bill Belichick said during a conference call Tuesday, prior to the 4 p.m. trade deadline.
“We would have to fit him under our cap, and there are some players we just wouldn’t be able to do that with,” Belichick said. “Certainly we have to account for the rest of the season. It’s unrealistic to think we’re not going to have any additional salary cap charges in the next eight weeks. We have to have some type of a cushion or budget to handle those, some of those anticipated expenses. We don’t know exactly what that number is going to be, but there are a number of things that could come into play there.”
Folk will be the third kicker for the Patriots through eight games this season.
He will likely play for New England when they travel to Baltimore for Sunday Night Football.
