FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ tight end Ben Watson has voiced his support of Colin Kaepernick before. Watson even said in August 2017 that it was ‘disturbing’ Kaepernick was not on an NFL roster.
So while he does not know the reason that Kaepernick seemingly all of a sudden has been given an NFL workout, which has been organized by the league and set for Saturday in Atlanta, he is in support of it.
“I’m all about anybody who wants to play, and has the ability to, I’m all for him getting a chance to play,” Watson said Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. “I heard about the workout. I know he’s been working out, I know he’s been preparing for a long time. So, hopefully, he gets a chance to play because he deserves it.”
Watson added he is not surprised that the free agent quarterback is getting a chance.
“I know he’s, I believe he’s made comments before, that he’s been working out and been ready,” Watson said. “So, I don’t know exactly know the origin of why this is happening right now, who came up with it, or whatever. But again, he’s a player that has been a good player in this league. He’s a guy who has the talent to play. And I’m all for anybody who has the talent to play, getting the opportunity to play.”
The Boston Globe reported that the Patriots will be one of the NFL teams in attendance at Kaepernick’s workout this weekend, despite coach Bill Belichick telling reporters earlier in the day he did not know if the franchise would be represented. All teams are invited to attend.
“That’s something to check with Nick (Caserio) on,” Belichick said of the Patriots’ director of player personnel during his Wednesday press conference. “I’m not sure.”
One way or the other, Patriots players are happy for the 32-year-old quarterback who has been out of the NFL since 2016, the year he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem.
“I think it’s awesome,” New England safety Devin McCourty said. “I think for him, a guy that’s been fighting trying to get back in the league. I think from a players’ standpoint, a lot of guys have watched him play football and truly believe he deserves a shot to be in this league. So I think it’s cool to see.
“I just hope that something comes out of it,” McCourty added. “I hope people show up. I hope he gets consideration for an actual job in the NFL. Because he played good football when he was out there. And I think when you look across the league, from a talent level and standpoint, I think everyone that watches, we know this this guy can play on Sundays.
“I think for us as players is not a big deal. But for him, though, that’s what matters. Because of everything that he’s given up to stand up for something he believes in. I think it would be awesome to see him get signed and get to play football again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.