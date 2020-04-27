FOXBORO — Roommates at the NFL Combine, Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi did not know that they would eventually become not just teammates, but rivals for the job of tight end with the New England Patriots.
“Dalton was a great roommate, it definitely created a good relationship with him, just kept it really respectively,” sad Asiasi.
“After they picked Asiasi, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen the rest of the draft,” said Keene. “ We really started to build a relationship there. I don’t necessarily think it’s a surprise that they took two tight ends back-to-back. I think we’re going to do a lot of really good things.”
The Patriots hope that the two-headed rookie tandem, who were taken within 10 spots of each other in the draft, will provide some sought-after depth at the tight end position after the departure of Rob Gronkowski.
The 6-foot-3 Asiasi started his collegiate career at Michigan, but played in 21 games over the past two seasons at UCLA, catching 44 passes for 641 yards (averaging 14 yards per catch average) as a senior.
The 6-foot-4 Keene played in 27 games over three seasons at Virginia Tech, totaling 748 receiving yards, but the senior was also utilized in a slot back-fullback role, carrying the ball 11 times.
“We’ll see how it goes with this group of guys,” Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick said. “There are multiple ways to build your team. We just tried to do the best we could with what we had. That’s what we did. We’ll see where it goes.”
Both Asiasi and Keene were selected in the third round of the NFL draft with the 91st and 101st picks overall.
“Every player has something that we feel is valuable to offer to our team,” Belichick said. “This is a pretty hard-working and mature group. It’s a little different in college than it is in the NFL. The challenges will be different.”
Will Asiasi and Keene replace Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo on the Patriots’ depth chart at tight end?
Keene mentioned that he bumped into Patriots’ tight end coach Nick Caley at the NFL Combine.
“I had a pretty good amount of contact,” Keene said. “We had a handful of calls afterwards just to talk a little bit of football. I’m actually excited about that because I think that we’ll complement each other really well,”
“He’s (Asiasi) an awesome guy,” Keene added of meeting Asiasi. “He’s going to do a lot of things really well, especially in the passing game. I couldn’t be more excited to start to develop our relationship.”
Even though stationed on the West Coast, Asiasi is aware what happened in the NFL over the past two decades with Tom Brady in New England.
“I’m pretty familiar with the franchise,” said Asiasi. “Being a guy from the West Coast and being a guy who’s from San Mateo, Tom Brady is like a god over here, Ghe’s the man, being the hometown hero basically.
“We know Coach Belichick and the things the Patriots have done in the past and everything.”
The NFL education for Asiasi and Keene began at the NFL Combine.
“It was a good experience for me just because of the stress and everything going on,” said Keene. “We got to spend a good amount of time together, we had that shared experience.
“It was really good to start to build that relationship, I think it’s going to help us out a lot moving forward because we’ve already broken the ice, we know each other. I’m looking forward to play with him.”
At 257 pounds, Asiasi is projected more of a blocking tight end and being the third and fourth option on passing schemes. He is a sure-handed receiver.
“We have our ball security drills that we do every day,” said Asiasi of his days as a UCLA Bruin. “That’s a product of our team, a product of the coaches and having an emphasis on ball security.”
Similarly weighing in at 253 pounds, Keene has been termed “a swiss army knife” for his versatility, somewhat of a Hernandez clone and well-suited for special teams services.
“They (Virginia Tech) did a lot of things to try to get him the ball one way or another,” said Belichick. “Hand it to him, throw it to him, put him in different locations. The things that you saw him do, his blocking, his toughness, ability to make plays with the ball in his hands was impressive. He shows plenty of ability.”
Asiasi was also excited about connecting with another former roommate, linebacker Josh Uche, another Patriots’ draftee.
“He came in the same time I came in at Michigan, he was my roommate for my freshman Bridge Program,” Asiasi said. “Dalton (Keene) was a great roommate, we were both there to do our thing and go out and perform to the best of our abilitie.
“After the Combine, we told each other good luck. I’m looking forward to going out there (New England) and work with him and Josh, that’s my guy.”
Just when Asiasi, Keene and the rest of the Patriots’ draft picks will assemble at Gillette Stadium and being the process of becoming professional football players is a TBA, pending NFL COVID-19 pandemic guidelnes.
“Whatever guidance and direction we get on that when we get it, we’ll modify things as necessary,” said Belichick. “At this point, we’re planning kind of a normal spring in terms of covering material and giving them information.
“We’ll have a rookie mini-camp, take that time to try to orient the players the best that we can to some of the things that they’re going to be dealing with an also try to start the process of new terminology, nomenclature, terms and so forth.
“We’ll pretty much follow the format that we’ve done with the veteran players,” Belichick added. “We’ll follow that up with the rookie developmental period that according to the league is May 11. That will merge into a full scale OTA type meeting schedule without the on-field work.
“We’ll try to use that time to bring the team together in terms of putting our plays in, also trying to help them structure their training so they can best prepare for the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.