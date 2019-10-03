FOXBORO — Veterm journeyman Mike Nugent will replace Stephen Gostkowski as the kicker for the New England Patriots when they travel to Washington to face the Redskins on Sunday afternoon.
The 37-year-old Nugent was acquired by the Patriots and named to the team’s 53-man roster on Thursday. He was at practice and was given a locker next to Gostkowski at Gillette Stadium.
Nugent takes over for Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Gostkowski, according to reports, will need surgery on his hip and will not return for the 2019 season.
Nugent, a 14-year NFL veteran, is only the fourth kicker in the Bill Belichick era. He joins Adam Vinatieri, short-term kicker Shayne Graham (2010) and Gostkowski.
“Mike’s a complete professional, played in this league for a long time, obviously made a lot of great kicks,” Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona said on Thursday. “So, right now, it’s just about building chemistry and building it fast so that we’re ready for Sunday.”
The Patriots are Nugent’s eighth team since arriving in the NFL in 2005. He has also played for the Bengals, Jets, Cardinals, Bears, Cowboys, Raiders, and Buccaneers. His teams have gone 0-5 in the postseason.
Nugent has tallied a 81.4 percent career success rate on field goals and a 96.3 percent (362-of-377) success rate on extra points. He has made nine of his 11 kicks at Gillette Stadium.
Nugent is 100 percent (5-of-5) on field goals less than 19 yards, 99 percent (80-for-81) on kicks between 20-29 yards, 84 percent (78-of-93) on kicks ranging 30 to 39 yards, 75 percent (77-of-102) on kicks from 40 to 49 yards and 43 percent (13-of-30) on 50-plus yard kicks.
Over the last two seasons (11 games), Nugent has made 17-of-19 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points. Most recently, with the Raiders last year, Nugent was 6-for-6 on field goals including a long of 52 yards and was 4-for-5 on extra points.
Cardona said he thought that bringing in a veteran was definitely helpful, but mainly it’s about him, holder Jake Bailey and Nugent building a continuity between themselves.
“I think it’s a tremendous help to bring in a veteran, but ultimately we’re starting at ground zero as far as building that chemistry together,” Cardona said. “So myself, Jake (Bailey) have been working with Stephen (Gostkowski) exclusively so now that you know, we have a new piece in it.
“It’s about him getting used to us, us getting used to him, and, you know, it’s not rocket science, it’s just about getting repetition and being ready to go out there and perform.”
The Patriots also signed kicker Younghoe Koo to their practice squad.
