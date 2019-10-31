FOXBORO — The Josh Gordon era is over in New England.
The Patriots released the wide receiver from their injured reserve on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Gordon, who was placed on IR last week, will now be able to play for a different team. Gordon will be subject to the waiver wire, where priority is based on each team’s current record. Essentially, the worst teams have the first shot to acquire Gordon.
If he is not claimed, he will become an unrestricted free agent and have the ability to choose where he wants to play.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Gordon is “hoping to land in a good, supportive situation.”
Gordon played in six games for the Patriots this year. He caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown. His release was expected, as multiple reports last week indicated the Patriots were expected to cut Gordon when he was fully healthy after a minor knee injury.
