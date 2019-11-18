FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ safety Patrick Chung is a hard player to replace. So with Chung inactive and the Patriots going against a Philadelphia Eagles team that owns the tight end tandem of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, it was thought Chung’s absence could be a major problem at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
But it wasn’t, and a key reason behind that was first-year Patriot Terrence Brooks, who helped fill Chung’s role while playing 48 percent of the defensive snaps and 31 percent of the snaps on special teams against Philadelphia. Brooks finished with a team-high seven tackles, two pass breakups and two quarterback hits.
“Yeah, I thought our entire secondary played well, as they really have all year,” Belichick said following the Patriots’ 17-10 win over the Eagles. “Terrence (Brooks) has a lot of responsibilities. He’s been filling in for Pat Chung. So, that’s one thing in dime (defense) and another thing in nickel (defense) and another thing in regular (defense), and then plus special teams and everything.
“He’s shown his versatility to play in the box, to play in the deep part of the field, to play man, to play zone, to play different spots in the zone depending on the formation and what coverage is called and so forth,” Belichick added of Brooks. “So he’s been a really good addition for us. Works hard. Gets better every day. It’s not easy to blend into this defense and he is comfortable with guys that have been running it three, four, five, six, ten years. Some of our guys have been playing together a long time and he’s (Brooks) done a good job of that. Again, still a little bit of a work in progress and there’s a ways to go, but he gets better every week. We put a lot on him in this game and he really came through for us and he did a great job.”
Patriots captain and fellow safety Devin McCourty attributed Brooks among those who had a role in handling Ertz, one of the best tight ends in the NFL, who still finished with nine receptions for 94 yards.
“Yeah, I think one of the biggest things you realize when a guy is as good as he is, is the targets he is going to get. Even when it seems like you’re in good position and the quarterback might usually go away from a guy, when a guy is that good, a quarterback has a lot of trust in him and he makes good catches and I think that’s what we realize as a defense, McCourty said of Ertz. “I think the thing that made it tough was somebody of our different personnel required a different guy to cover him. Whether it was Steph (Stephon Gilmore), myself, T-Brooks (Terrence Brooks), J-Jones (Jonathan Jones), we had so many guys end up on him. Because of our different personnel groups, I thought that made it tough to know what we were in.”
Brooks signed with the Patriots last offseason and was thought to be a core special teams player entering the year. And while he has played in 41 percent (or more) of special teams snaps in eight of the first nine games this year, Brooks continued to make his ability in the secondary known too. Brooks played a season-high 65 percent of defensive snaps against the New York Jets, where he made among the most notable plays of his season with an interception in the end zone. Brooks still keeps the game ball in his locker at Gillette Stadium. He’s played in 31 percent (or more) of defensive snaps in six of the first 10 games this season including Sunday.
Brooks and the 9-1 Patriots will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since Oct. 27 when they host the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (6-4) on Sunday.
