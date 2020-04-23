FOXBORO — Now the eyes of New England are upon the 37th player to be selected in the NFL draft, as the Patriots unexpectedly traded out of the first round Thursday night.
New England opted out of the first round to add the Chargers’ second-round (No. 37) and third-round (No. 71) selections for the No. 23 spot.
The Patriots hope to add value and depth in the third round with the No. 71, 87, 98 and 100 picks. Although New England had just one pick among the top 80 players, the Patriots have another wealth of selections at the No. 195, 204, 212 and 213 spots.
The Patriots have obvious needs at linebacker, defensive back and on the offensive line. Two linebackers, four defensive backs and five offensive linemen were selected among the first 22 players, but Belichick believed there was not enough value at the 23 rd spot.
Ahead of the Patriots, AFC-East Division rivals drafted for immediate needs in Miami (quarterback Tua Tagoailoa at No. 5 from Alabama; and offensive tackle Austin Jackson from USC at No. 18) and the New York Jets (offensive lineman Mekhi Becton at No. 11 from Louisville).
“We have a lot of draft picks, we’ll try to do the best job that we can in every round,” said Belichick, who has four picks in rounds two and three Friday.
Without taking a quarterback in the first round as well lent speculation that New England could opt to sign a free agent such as Andy Dalton (Bengals), Jameis Winston (Buccaneers) or Cam Newton (Panthers) to add to the mix with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.
Only twice over the past six seasons has New England utilized a first-round draft pick.
The Patriots took wide receiver N’Keal Harry with the final pick of the first round, at No. 32, last season.
New England has had just two first round picks over the previous five seasons, the other being defensive lineman Malcolm Brown in the 2015 draft. He was the last player selected in the round at No. 32.
Lee was released by the Jaguars having played in only six games last season, having three catches, being placed on the injured reserve list in October.
Coming out of USC, the six-foot Lee was the Biletnikoff Award winner as college football’s best wide receiver in 2012. Lee missed all of the 2018 season after having undergone corrective surgery in his left knee for ACL and MLC injuries.
