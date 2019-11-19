FOXBORO — The last three quarters were much different than the first for both New England Patriots defensive lineman Danny Shelton and Lawrence Guy.
Following a 16-play drive by the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, which covered 95 yards and took 9:33 off the clock, the Patriots defense settled in.
Shelton and Guy surely did too.
The tandem showcased their ability to get off the ball, shed blocks from the Eagles’ offensive line and get to the runner for stuffs at the line of scrimmage or sometimes in the backfield. It helped the Patriots, who had been gashed up front prior to the bye week against the Baltimore Ravens, limit the Eagles to 81 yards rushing in the contest.
“I thought they did a good job for us for all four quarters,” Belichick said of Shelton and Guy. “They really played well and they played hard, controlled the line of scrimmage, did a really good job of defeating blockers and got off and had production, tacklers as well – which is hard for a defensive lineman, especially at times when two guys start on and then one comes off – but to deal with the initial contact and then the block and then to make tackles on those runners.
“So, yeah, they did a really good job on that, used their hands well, played with good technique, played hard, played physical. I thought they did a really good job on the line of scrimmage, both of them,” Belichick added.
Shelton finished tied for a team-high in tackles (seven) along with one sack, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Guy, who had the fumble recovery, finished with three tackles with one for loss.
“We’re a defense where everybody is hungry to make plays,” Shelton said after the Patriots 17-10 win on Sunday. “That’s the main reason why I like these guys that I play with because I know they’re going to compete and I know that we’re going to challenge each other to go out there and make plays.”
Shelton, Guy and the 9-1 Patriots will have another tough challenge this week with the Dallas Cowboys (6-4) traveling to Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4 p.m.
But with the bye week in the rear view, Shelton seems confident the New England defensive front won’t be letting any of their previous running-game struggles creep back into play.
“It felt great because we had this bye week to do our review and correct mistakes that we had early in the season,” Shelton said. “I feel like our guys did a great job with staying focused. We had to step it up and use better technique, get after the ball and make more plays. I feel like we’re on the right track right now.”
