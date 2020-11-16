FOXBORO — The skills that he developed as a quarterback at Mount Arabia High in Lithonia, Ga., and his intuitiveness in becoming a wide receiver at North Carolina State served Jakobi Meyers well for prime time with the New England Patriots.
“I was just trying to be a playmaker,” Meyers said of his 24-yard scoring strike to Rex Burkhead with 62 seconds left in the first half of the Patriots’ game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, giving New England a 13-10 lead en route to a 23-17 win over Baltimore. “It’s football at the end of the day.
“I threw the ball as a little kid in the front yard before I was even a quarterback, so just remembering the love for the game,” Myers said. “I mean, I still throw. I probably don’t do progressions and drop back and do QB drills, but it’s still football at the end of the day. Using our tools God blessed me with. Just giving my guy a chance.”
It was Meyers’ first-ever NFL pass attempt. Meyers became the third Patriot wide receiver to throw a TD pass in the Bill Belichick Era. David Patten had a 60-yarder to Troy Brown in Oct., 2001 against Indianapolis and Julian Edelman completed a 15-yarder to Philip Dorsett against Philadelphia in 2019.
“Anytime you have a trick play like that and you have a receiver throwing a touchdown pass to a running back, it’s a lot of fun,” Burkehead said. “And we executed it well. Jakobi threw a tremendous ball, the perfect pass to me. Honestly, I was kind of shocked he threw it. The defender, I thought he saw me. I didn’t know if some guy was over the top as well, and he put it right there where he needed to for me to make the catch.”
Meyers said that Burkhead was his No. 1 option as soon as he collected the lateral pass from Cam Newton.
“Just no bad plays is our kind of mindset with plays like that,” Meyers said. “So, it was Rex or nobody. And if I couldn’t get it to Rex, I was going try to get back to the line of scrimmage.
“I was throwing that up regardless,” Meyers said. “Once I saw what back we had in and when I saw the leverage he had on him, I knew I was giving him a chance regardless.”
New England went without a turnover for the second straight game in the win.
According to coach Bill Belichick, if the play is in the playbook, it’s an option for offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels.
“He (Meyers) can throw it, I think you saw that,” Beichick said. “He made a nice pass and a great catch by Rex. It was huge, like it always is, those points before the half.”
The Patriots twice drove 75 yards for touchdowns in the second quarter en route to their second straight victory and fourth of the season.
“Our offense did a great job before the half, we were able to complete enough in the passing game to complement the running game,” Belichick said. “Josh (McDaniels) and the offensive staff had a great game plan and did a nice job of keeping the Ravens off balance defensively.”
It was the third pass completion by a Patriots’ wide receiver this season. Julian Edelman completed a 22-yarder to James White and a 16-yard pass to Cam Newton, both against Denver. The three pass completions are the most ever by Patriot wide receivers in a season, New England having had two in 2019, 2018, 1980 and 1979.
“It was something we practiced over the past couple weeks, just never know when it’s going to come up,” Myers said of his TD toss to Rex Burkhead.
“I’m surprised that it came up during the rain game, but you know I still got a little bit. And I know I had Rex (Burkhead) out there. I mean Rex is a playmaker, a former basketball player. I trust Rex. I put the ball in the sky, let him take a chance on the ball. So, I just put the ball up there, he did the rest.”
Meyers was recruited to North Carolina State as a quarterback, but the Wolfpack moved him to wide receiver after his freshman year. During his career he had 168 receptions for 1,932 yards and nine touchdowns. After his junior season, he entered the the 2019 NFL Draft, but went unselected and was signed by the Patriots as a free agent.
The 24-year-old Meyers leads the Patriots in both receptions (28 on 38 targets) and receiving yards (353), averaging 12.6 yards per catch. Against the Ravens, Meyers had a team-best five catches for 59 yards.
“It’s something we’ve been working on,” Burkhead said of Meyers’ pass. “Just kind of try to sneak out there. I saw the linebacker coming out with me. I didn’t know if a guy was over the top too, so I was kind of surprised when Jakobi threw it. And he threw an absolutely perfect pass right in there for me to make the easy catch.
“Even without the weather, and you add that factor in and we even make sure we hold onto the ball even more. Especially when it was kind of monsooning there at the end, the rain was really coming down, that was a big focus for us as running backs.
“That just shows how great of an athlete Jakobi is,” Burkhead added. “I’ve been one of his biggest fans ever since he’s gotten here. He’s just a playmaker and has no fear, has all the confidence in the world to go out there and make a play. He did that there and it was big-time moment for us in the game.”
Of course, with the wind and rain, Burkhead wasn’t so sure that the ball would ever come down, no less in his hands as the intended target.
“I was just trying to track it down and time it up, really not show my hands too early for the defender to get in there,” Burkhead explained. “So just try to get the late hands in there, get on it and get down. I was kind of just shocked after the play for whatever reason. I don’t know if it was because I didn’t know if he was going to throw it or not there in that situation or what.
“It was just a tremendous throw by him.”
According to Burkhead, “we were hoping to build off of our win last week against the Jets and we really had a great week of preparation and practice and stacking days on top of each other. As long as we executed, controlled the line of scrimmage and were physical throughout the game, we knew we could come out victorious. And that’s what we did.”
The fact that the ball traveled so high in the air and was slippery to catch provided more obstacles. However, the Patriots make a routine of practicing outdoors in inclement weather.
“We always preach about it,” Burkhead said of protecting the ball and eliminating the risk for turnovers..“We always keep it at the highest importance. Especially with the Ravens. I think they’re number one in the league in getting the ball off the other team and turnover ratio.
“Whatever happens, whatever’s thrown our way, we’re going to be locked in on our assignments and go out there and execute to the best of our abilities,” the Patriot running back added. “When you get in that huddle, you’re trying to move the ball forward and you see it in all your linemen, you see it in the quarterback and receivers, that just makes your hunger for a win even that much more.
“I’ve said it plenty of times, this team has a ton of character, a lot of tough guys and you can see it in the eyes,” Burkhead said. “ That’s what you always look at when it’s a tough game weather-wise, whatever it is — situation-wise, close game. You can look in each other’s eyes and just see the focus and determination — like there’s no quit.”
