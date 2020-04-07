PAWTUCKET -- Never would a first pitch have been more welcome than Thursday night at McCoy Stadium, when the Pawtucket Red Sox were to begin their International League season.
In these dire times from coast to coast in America and afar, the game of baseball has never been more appreciated.
“It’s unprecedented, everyone is going through it,” PawSox General Manager Dan Rea said earlier this week as McCoy Stadium remains silent and still of activity with the nation attempting to reclaim its health and character amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are hopeful that baseball will be coming back, but when, no one really knows,” said Rea. “Every team in every league, every business, every industry, it’s the same problem,” he said of no end in sight to the health crisis and no timetable to establish for a recovery and a return to normalcy.
“I think when baseball does come back, people are going to appreciate the game; it will be a lot sweeter to sit in the ballpark and watch a game,” said Rea, hopeful that the PawSox' season can be resurrected in some shape.
With Major League Baseball and the Boston Red Sox having to suspend operations and the start of the 2020 season, the PawSox have had to follow suit.
With the PawSox and McCoy Stadium slated for 70 home games in what will be the franchise’s final season in the area, club owner Larry Lucchino, PawSox president Dr. Charles Steinberg, and the staff looked at 70 opportunities for baseball memories.
“We were ready to go,” added Rea. “We were like the rest of the teams throughout baseball, like a lot of companies, follow along” with the guidelines of national, state and health officials. “It’s tough not to celebrate opening night.”
There will be a virtual-reality opening night on the PawSox' website though, with the PawSox taking on the Boston Red Sox, with broadcasters creating a “game day” experience for fans.
Neither Rea, Steinberg, the International League, or MLB has the answers for what the 2020 baseball season will consist of in terms of the number of games to be played, the access by fans to the ballparks, the likelihood of more doubleheaders, even a playoff schedule.
In the past, MLB would expand rosters to 40 players by Labor Day, coinciding with the close of the minor-league schedule. But with the uncertainty of the current COVID-19 pandemic, only presumptive talks have been engaged into whether to extend the PawSox’ IL regular season further into September, or possibly eliminate the Governors' Cup IL playoff format.
“We’re exploring all possibilities,” said Rea, whether that be to extend the season “past Labor Day, which generally is our (International League) closing date, play more doubleheaders, day-night doubleheaders -- there’s a lot on the table.
“It’s amazing how things have changed the last four or five weeks.”
Even MLB is considering the less-revenue-generating possibility of doubleheaders. And yet to be determined by MLB and the Players Association would be the length of a preseason camp to prepare teams at the major- and minor-league levels of competition.
“Nothing has been ruled out at this point, because there is so much uncertainty,” said Rea. “If and when we do get a go-ahead, when there might be a date for an Opening Day, when camps would open, then you can plot out what’s going to happen for your club.
“But until then, nobody knows.”
The PawSox' minor-league players were all in Ft. Myers, Florida, for spring training when camp dispersed in mid-March. Some players remained, hoping for a swift resolution, while others returned home -- as all eventually did. Questions now remain for any international players regarding whether they would be have a quarantine restriction placed against them -- a mandatory 14-day time frame that just might eliminate their participation at a training camp.
Rea and PawSox officials are in contact with the parent Boston Red Sox organization, monitoring the situation on a day-by-day basis.
Last week, owners, presidents and general managers from each of the 14 International League members met on a conference call with IL President Randy Mobley to plot some plans for if and when the baseball season resumes at the MLB and minor-league levels.
“We’ve had our talks with Boston, phone calls, emails, to make sure that everyone is speaking the same language,” said Rea. “We’ve been in frequent contact with the Red Sox; they’ve been very communicative with us and what they’re thinking.
“You need guys to get back warmed up; pitchers have their own routines.
“They too are trying to get through a bunch of scenarios. We’re going to be open-minded; you have to be flexible. They have to contemplate the major-league picture and each of their affiliates -- that’s a seven-layer cake. We’re one of those layers.”
The lines on the field and batter’s box have yet to be painted, the pitching rubber and bases yet to be planted. The concession stands and parking lots are quiet. The McCoy Stadium box-office windows are ready to open with ushers, maintenance and administrative staff all prepared.
“We’ve tried to keep operations going, hoping that Opening Day will be sooner rather than later. We’ll be ready when that day comes. We’ll be doing things through our social media with games of the past, great players in PawSox history, taking advantage of some of the newer (technological) tools.
“We’re all doing the best that we can, but there is uncertainty every day in every walk of life.”
Rea and the PawSox staff were so involved in preparing for the season that none ever ventured to spring training in Florida, even for a few days. Rea and the PawSox staff had penciled in the season-opening game for Boston in Toronto, knowing that the PawSox' season would begin two weeks later.
Now, it’s a bunch of PPDs and TBAs.
What the future holds for MLB, International League baseball and PawSox baseball at McCoy Stadium for what will be their final season before packing up for Worcester, is unknown.
“It’s going to be a tough pill to swallow with no Opening Night,” said Rea "These are unique circumstances. We’d be ready if Thursday were Opening Night. Honestly, a lot is on the table right now.
“But there are other businesses and industries that are feeling (the pandemic) more painfully than we are. We have to keep things in perspective and look at the bigger picture.
“No one knows what the 2020 season will look like. We’re hoping to be ready to go. The (PawSox) organization is focused on what we think can be a special season at McCoy Stadium.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.