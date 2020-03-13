PAWTUCKET — The Pawtucket Red Sox postponed their Saturday job fair at McCoy Stadium for the upcoming season in accordance with Rhode Island guidelines to refrain from hosting large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The start of the PawSox’ season, which had been slated for April 9 at McCoy Stadium, is also postponed indefinitely in what is their 50th, and final season, of professional baseball in Pawtucket.
According to a statement from the International League, “In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 season.”
No date for a schedule resumption has been made.
“We experience a phenomenon that most of us have never encountered,” PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg said in a team statement. “We thank you for bearing with us as we follow the lead of Major League Baseball and our community leaders through unchartered waters.
“We trust you share our view that we would love nothing more than to resume our normality, when we rely upon institutions of sports and entertainment to foster their wonderful sense of community.
“It’s unthinkable to many of us that we would see a suspension of baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer and Broadway. It’s unimaginable that we would see a March without Madness, a school year without students in classes and a disruption of our lifestyle so pervasive and profound.”
Slated to move to Worcester next season and become the Worcester Red Sox, the PawSox were planning an ambitious promotional schedule, with something special at every game — from bobbleheads to fireworks to visits from family favorites.
“We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date,” Steinberg said in the IL statement. “We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.
“The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”
Steinberg added that PawSox officials “will continue to work with the leaders of our community and our sport as together we weather this unusual episode in our lives.”
