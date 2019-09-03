PAWTUCKET — Concluding his first season as manager of the Pawtucket Red Sox, Billy McMillon attempted to be the good soldier for the Red Sox organization.
“It’s been fun, it’s been challenging, it’s been frustrating,” McMillon said after the PawSox’ season ended with the franchise’s worst record since 2015, and its fifth consecutive non-playoff season.
In their 50th year of affiliation with the Boston Red Sox, in their 47th and next-to-last AAA affiliate of the MLB organization, the PawSox experienced a season in which they were at a season-high two games (6-4) above .500 in early April and never above .500 after April 20.
The PawSox were a season-low 22 games under .500, finishing with an IL-worst and club-record 45 losses at McCoy Stadium.
“The challenge in AAA is dealing with players who have big-league time, maybe they’re frustrated,” McMillon said of nurturing egos back to health. “But, they still have to work on some things, that’s why they’re down here.
“At the same time, you’re balancing that with helping to develop young guys coming through, getting them ready to help the parent club.”
The PawSox used 66 players — 35 pitchers and 31 position players — this season.
For McMillon, it was reassuring to see pitchers like Darwinzon Hernandez and Ryan Weber join Boston, to see infielders Sam Travis and Michael Chavis promoted to become Boston regulars, to see former San Francisco Giant Gorkys Hernandez be summoned as a September call-up, to witness the development of highly touted prospects like Bobby Dalbec and C.J. Chatham from Portland, and to see 21 PawSox players spend time at the MLB level in Boston.
“In the beginning, it was tough, I was out of it (managing) for a couple of years,” McMillon said, having served as a roving outfield and running instructor in the Red Sox organization before being named to replace Kevin Boles at Pawtucket.
McMillon has been in the Red Sox’ coaching fraternity for 12 years, starting with Class-A Greenville in 2008, managing the AA-Portland Sea Dogs for two seasons, then serving as a mentor to developing players for the previous three seasons.
A veteran of 269 MLB games, having played in the Marlins, Phillies, A’s and Tigers organizations, McMillon didn’t like losing games with the PawSox.
The PawSox won just 17 of their 44 series, lost 12 of their final 14 series at McCoy and won only 25 games at home.
The PawSox also posted the worst batting average (.252) of any IL member this season; lost 26 one-run games; won the fewest (14) one-run games in club history; lost nine extra-inning games; and lost eight games in an opponent’s last at-bat.
“It’s been a good group of guys (assistant coaches Rich Gedman, Bruce Crabbe, Kevin Walker) to work with,” McMillon said of finding solace within the clubhouse. “They’ve had to deal with a lot of stuff, the players have too.
“It’s a lot harder (managing) than being a coach. It’s not the same as the big-league level, but I’m sure people wonder why we didn’t bunt in this situation or why we left a pitcher in to face another batter, all of those things.”
While catering to the needs of Boston for rehabbing MLB players, to mending the bad habits of pitchers and players, to developing players for promotion, McMillon relished the role while also having to test his patience and scratch his brow.
“Some guys have different situations; I got back into the flow of it,” of managing rather than coaching. “At the same time, I couldn’t be more proud of our guys, plugging away.
“I’m always looking at other managers, how they attack certain situations — something that will help me.”
McMillon will assist with the parent club for the final month of the regular season, sitting in on meetings, shagging fly balls, and better understanding the role of scouting opponents.
“It’s going to be a learning experience,” McMillon added. “Hopefully I don’t get in the way and I’m in a position where I can learn something, whether it’s exposure to some of their scouting stuff or how they go about their pregame work so it can help me in this job next year.”
“There’s always room to learn, always room to grow.”
