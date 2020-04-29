PAWTUCKET -- Their three-game series with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs this past weekend was scratched from the calendar, along with the Pawtucket Red Sox’ home opener at McCoy Stadium set for April 9.
In all, 16 games have been deleted from the scheduled dates for the PawSox in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic heading into this week.
The PawSox have had 10 games at home postponed for manager Billy McMillon and the PawSox, who were to have started a four-game series in Norfolk against the Tides on Monday.
“The weather is better here than in Syracuse,” McMillon said from his South Carolina home last week.
McMillon, like everyone else, is awaiting directives from the federal government, the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and the Boston Red Sox as to when to resume operations.
Since leaving the Red Sox’ preseason training camp in Fort Myers in mid-March, McMillon has filled his days reviewing video and staying in contact with the Red Sox organization and with players.
“There’s no playbook for this,” said McMillon. “What the Red Sox have asked us to do is reach out to players, check in on them. All I tell the guys is do as much work as they can in the safest manner and stay prepared, to stay active.
“There’s no guidelines other than do what you can to stay safe,” added the PawSox’ second-year manager.
“Whenever we get word that baseball will be back, I imagine that there will be a couple of weeks to ramp up.
“Hopefully the work the guys do will help put them in a good situation when it’s time to resume again.”
The boredom and non-baseball routine wears thin on McMillon, though.
“I’ve been just staying busy, doing a couple of things around the house — some projects that I kept putting off, now that I have a lot of free time to do,” McMillon said.
Aside from at least two likely rainouts and a pair which might have been postponed due to cold, the PawSox might have already had at least a dozen games under their belts heading into this week.
McMillon was tentatively to have holdover pitchers like Brian Johnson, Tanner Houck, Kyle Hart and Bobby Poyner on his roster.
He was going to pencil in Rusney Castillo for one of the starting outfield spots, while the PawSox’ infield would have likely had a cast of holdovers like Josh Ockimey at first base, Chad DeLaGuerra at second, Marco Hernandez at shortstop and Jantzen Witte at third base.
That’s even taking into account the likelihood that highly touted prospects C.J. Chatham and Bobby Dalbec would have been optioned from the Red Sox’ major-league camp to its Triple-A affiliate.
“It comes with the direction of our pitching coaches and coordinators trying to formulate some sort of game plan,” Hart said of keeping his arm strong.
Hart had a 9-7 record with 80 strikeouts over 100 innings of work with the PawSox last season and was hoping to build off of that success to go with a good training camp.
“I just throw to anyone who will throw with me; lately it’s been my dad,” Hart said. “You’re trying to walk that fine line of being close to being able to get back on the mound, and also not overdoing it. You can kind of feel some momentum knowing that we’re going to get back out there at some point, but there’s also that uncertainty. You just try to formulate some sort of game plan; obviously no one has a playbook for this.”
The PawSox were slated to be playing their final season at McCoy Stadium before packing to move into a new stadium in Worcester for the 2021 season. That might be on hold as well, with a moratorium on building projects in the Commonwealth.
McMillon and the PawSox were looking forward to this season after having posted an International League-worst 59-81 record last season and finishing last in the North Division.
Witte hit .277 with 49 RBI in 112 games with the PawSox last season. He tries to get his bats out almost every day.
“I’m one of the lucky guys,” Witte said. “I have a friend who has a warehouse that has a batting cage and a weight room, so I’ve been going over there. It’s weird not having baseball.”
Cole Sturgeon and Chatham (“Barbecuing in the backyard is all I can do”) are in Florida, Ockimey is in Philadelphia, and DeLaGuerra is in California.
“It’s little bit more strict out here than some of the other states; we’re in a lockdown,” DeLaGuerra said of his limited ability to train. “I’m with my mom and my sister. We’re starting to get tired of each other. It’s hard to go anywhere to work out.
“I go out in the backyard just to get out of the house without losing my mind. I’ve got a little gym in my garage and I’m doing everything I can to just stay in good shape.”
Sturgeon is building up his leg strength and reminiscing about his last at-bat last season at McCoy Stadium on Labor Day, hitting a home run to beat Lehigh Valley.
“All I do is walk around a bit,” said Sturgeon of staying close to his Louisville home. “I try not to get too bored, so I try to stay in shape as best I can. I walk the dog like eight times a day.”
With Philadelphia being one of the metropolitan areas along the East Coast that has had a high amount of coronavirus cases, Ockimey doesn’t open his front door too often.
“The plus is it hasn’t been that nice (weather-wise) out,” said Ockimey, who hit 25 home runs and drove in 57 runs in his second season with the PawSox last year.
“My friends from high school have some (batting) cages, some machines — that’s all that we’ve been doing to stay in shape,” he added. “We don’t know when this is going to start back up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.