PAWTUCKET — There is no question that when Josh Ockimey puts his bat on the baseball, it will travel far.
The Pawtucket Red Sox first baseman and designated hitter is among the group of nearly two-dozen “taxi squad” members of the Boston Red Sox working out on a regular basis at McCoy Stadium fine-tuning their skills — just in case a phone call comes into the clubhouse of Fenway Park.
“Somebody is always watching,” Ockimey said in the PawSox clubhouse Friday after a workout and simulated game, trying to best be able to cultivate his craft at hitting as the International League season was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and MLB was put on pause until this weekend.
“The things that we have to work on, doing what we have to do in order to not only go out there and perform, but to be ready just in case something happens up there,” Ockimey said of the circumstances. “You saw what happened with the (Washington) Nationals when (Jose) Soto tested positive: anything can happen anytime,” Ockimey said.
The 24-year-old Ockimey knows that any chance to present himself positively, in the field or at bat in limited work at McCoy Stadium, might have a bearing upon his future.
“Everybody knows that Ock is a big, strong guy,” PawSox manager Billy McMillon said of the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Philadelphia native.
“I think with him, if he can cut down on his strikeouts, he’s going to be in a good place,” McMillon said of Ockimey factoring into the future plans of the Red Sox organization.
Ockimey has struck out in virtually one out of every three at-bats — 139 times in 377 trips to the plate last year, and in 37 of his 93 appearances at the plate with the PawSox in 2018.
“If he cuts down on some of those strikeouts, I think it will be very interesting to see where it takes him,” McMillon added.
Ockimey is one of a half-dozen infielders, including C.J. Chatham and Bobby Dalbec, along with a dozen pitchers, preparing themselves to become a major-leaguer at a moment’s notice.
Ockimey has spent parts of the past two seasons with the PawSox. In both — in 2018, when he was summoned from AA-Portland during the summer, and last year, when he appeared in 122 International League games — the power numbers for Ockimey have always been present.
Ockimey hit just .204 in his first full season at the AAA level with the PawSox last year. But his on-base-percentage was favorable at .353 (77 hits, 82 walks) and his slugging percentage (.459) was strong as well, with 25 home runs and 57 runs batted in
“He hits balls like that (far) a lot,” McMillon said of Ockimey putting the ball over the fence or deep into the outfield. “His path, if he can do a much better job of commanding the strike zone — he doesn’t look as lost.”
Ockimey said that having the mental mindset of “going about your business the right way” has helped in his pursuit of playing baseball at the major-league level.
“You have to make sure that you’re ready, just in case,” Ockimey said of the business of being a ballplayer.
“It’s been very quiet; I’m making sure that I’m not putting myself at any type of risk,” Ockimey said of confining himself to his hotel room. “I’ve been cooking a lot, playing a lot of videogames, just something to keep my mind occupied.
“I’m keeping it very simple. You don’t want to put yourself out there at crazy risk — I try to tell myself not to do it. I’m constantly washing my hands, wearing my mask. I’m like quarantining myself.”
