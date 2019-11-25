WORCESTER – Goodbye PawSox. Hello WooSox.
After more than 1,000 submissions and 218 unique names, the Worcester Red Sox announced on Monday that fans’ longtime frontrunner, the WooSox, will be the nickname of the Boston Red Sox' relocated Triple-A affiliate for 2021.
That is when the affiliate will move from McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket to Polar Park in the Canal District at remodeled Kelley Square in downtown Worcester.
Ground-breaking on the new stadium began on July 11 in collaboration with Worcester and the state. Fans and businesses have purchased nearly 1,200 full season tickets in the first three months of sales.
The WooSox logo acknowledges the birthplace of the original Smiley Face and the Heart of the Commonwealth, as well as the 1880 Worcesters of the National League, and the home run swings of iconic Red Sox Legends Ted Williams and David Ortiz, among others.
“We love that the fans actually named the team,” said Red Sox Hall of Famer and club Chairman and Principal Owner, Larry Lucchino. “We asked everyone from kids in kindergarten to octogenarians at senior centers to give suggestions and reactions, and while many suggestions and debates were clever, in the end, we discovered what Worcester already knew: nobody beats the WooSox.”
The club said that it spoke to several thousand fans during the past year with submissions ranging from the Diggers, Diners, and Duck Boats to the Heart Sox, Hot Sox, and Holy Sox. Fans also offered such names as the Ruby Legs, RocketMen, and Righteous Rebels, as well as the Wicked Worms, Wicked Coolers, and Wonderdogs. Many were references to the city’s history, penchant for innovation, passion for baseball, and artistic iconography.
The heart is ubiquitous in Worcester, which officially declared itself “The Heart of the Commonwealth” when it transformed from a town to a city, Feb. 29, 1848.
