PAWTUCKET — The Pawtucket Red Sox will host their fifth annual, and final, “BallYard Sale”, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m.
Unlike previous years, this year’s event will only be virtual due to COVID-19 precautions, and will be presented live on the PawSox’ Facebook and Twitter channels. The event will run through Dec. 10.
Although several elements of PawSox history will be on display at Polar Park, the future home of the Boston Red Sox’ Triple-A Club in Worcester, PawSox fans and collectors of baseball memorabilia can purchase from among more than 1,000 authentic player jerseys (many of which were game-worn), genuine game-used helmets, player bags, and other equipment, as well as clubhouse chairs, autographed baseballs, signed framed player photos, and a bounty of bobbleheads (including David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Keith Foulke, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and others). Unique PawSox and McCoy Stadium artifacts and memorabilia will also be made available to fans.
“We all recognize that McCoy Stadium has not only been the home of the PawSox for 50 years, it has been the home of PawSox Fans for 50 years,” said PawSox Vice-Chairman Mike Tamburro. “We are taking some memorabilia items with us to Worcester to proudly display to new generations of fans. But fortunately for PawSox fans, we still have an abundance of items that can allow fans to keep a piece of PawSox history in their homes. We are all filled with emotion, and we thought fans might enjoy having some of these small baseball treasures to cherish, especially in the holiday season.”
Certain items will be auctioned off to benefit the PawSox Foundation. The club intends to sustain its foundation and continue its charitable and community outreach in Pawtucket and Rhode Island in the years ahead.
Fans who purchase items during the BallYard Sale will have the option to pick up their items curbside at McCoy Stadium with no personal contact or have their items shipped to their home address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.