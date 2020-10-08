PAWTUCKET — The Pawtucket Red Sox will host a 50th Anniversary “Final Weekend Celebration,” including a 33-hour marathon, from Oct. 15-18 at McCoy Stadium.
The fan festivities will feature a “Grand Finale” 33-hour marathon from Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. through Sunday Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. The nonstop finale, which has been programmed in accordance with the city and state COVID-19 guidelines, features Kids Running the Bases, a Scouts’ Sleepover and batting practice for high school seniors.
On Oct. 15, the PawSox/Skeffington Foundation will host the inaugural PawSox Foundation Golf Classic presented by Navigant Credit Union at Pawtucket Country Club. Registration for this event is already full and proceeds will benefit the community so in need in this unprecedented year.
On Oct. 16, the PawSox will host more outdoor seatings of their summertime Dining on the Diamond.
That Saturday and Sunday, the club will pay tribute to the longest game in professional baseball history — the 33-inning marathon in 1981—with a “Grand Finale: A 33-Hour Marathon presented by CVS Health” that includes favorite PawSox pastimes.
Events on Saturday include free PawSox gifts, fans being able to walk the warning track and other attractions. As required by COVID-19 guidelines, fans must pre-register on pawsox.com in order to participate and receive a time slot.
