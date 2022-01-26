PROVIDENCE — “Nappy” is assuming reign of the Friars.
The public face of $75 million fund-raising campaign at Providence College, Steve Napolillo has been named the Friars’ athletic director succeeding Bob Driscoll, who is retiring at the end of the semester.
“Father (Kenneth) Sicard (the PC President) has made the perfect choice for the next leader of our athletic department,” Driscoll said. “So much of what we have been able to accomplish during my time at Providence has been due to the hard work and dedication of Steve.
“He played a big part in helping to craft our student-centered vision for athletics. He brings an overwhelming amount of knowledge and experience to the position.”
Napolillo has shaken hands with everyone in Friartown, playing a major role in securing more than $75 million in gifts while supporting strategic decision making for additional capital projects on campus. Those include the renovation of Schneider Arena and Alumni Hall, Anderson Stadium’s new soccer and lacrosse complex, the Ray Treacy Track and Field Complex.
Napolillo has worked closely with major gift donors as lead solicitor to secure a $10 million gift for the $30 million renovation of the Ruane Friar Development Center.
The Friars Forever Athletic Fund, which was established to support 19 teams, was developed and led by Napolillo. He has overseen the PC athletic marketing, ticketing, and development office for the last decade during which time sales doubled to reach over $5.3 million dollars in ticket sale revenue.
“His love for Providence College and his ability to foster and build relationships have been a major reason why our athletic department has experienced so much success,” PC men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley sdaid. “I believe that he will continue to grow and provide the leadership and vision to help our student-athletes become great future Friars.”
A 1998 graduate from PC with a master’s degree from the Sports Management program at Georgetown University, Napolillo is also a product the Pawtucket Red Sox.
Prior to his 11-year relationship with PC, Napolillo was director of merchandising and corporate sales and member of the advisory board for the Pawtucket Red Sox.
“Such continuity of leadership allows for a seamless transition that ensures the ongoing success we have enjoyed under Bob’s (Driscoll) leadership and encourages new opportunities,” Rev. Fr. Kenneth Sicard, the PC President said. “I am completely confident that Steve will oversee the PC athletic program with integrity, commitment, and genuine passion for excellence.”
According tp PC men’s hockey coach Nate Leaman, “Steve is the right person to lead PC athletics. No one is more passionate than Steve. His work ethic and vision will enable him to build and lead us in the future. He has been an integral part of our championship culture.”
Napolillo began his career at PC in 2004 as assistant director of athletic relations. In time, he became the director of athletic development, then associate athletic director for external relations and senior associate athletic director/assistant vice president for external relations. He also has held the position of men’s basketball administrator for the past three seasons.
“I am grateful, humbled and excited,” Napolillo said. “I would be remiss if I did not appreciate my coworkers, coaches, season-ticket holders, donors, fans, alumni, friends, and family who have supported me throughout my career.
“I look forward to building on an amazing legacy that has been created over the last 21 years under Bob Driscoll. He has been a mentor, friend, and father figure. Providence Athletics will always be a student-centric department that gives our student-athletes the best experience in the classroom and on the field of play.
“Providence College is a special place and I look forward to working together with so many talented people to compete for championships and to reach new heights in Friartown.”