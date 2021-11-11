WASHINGTON, D.C. — Scoring twice within the span of a minute, midway through the second half, the No. 2 seed Providence College men’s soccer team downed Butler 2-0 Thursday in the semifinal round of the Big East Tournament.
The Friars will meet Georgetown in Sunday’s championship match, the second time over the past three seasons that coach Craig Stewart’s team has advanced to the title match.
Brendan McSorley (at 64:19 from Luis Garcia) and Gevork Diarbian (at 65:22 from Simon Triantafilou) scored for the Friars while PC goalkeeper Lukas Burns stopped a Butler penalty kick in the 55th minute, making three saves for his sixth shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.