PROVIDENCE — The Providence College men’s soccer team earned an at-large selection to the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament.
The Friars (10-4-4-) will host Marist in the first round on campus at Chapey Stadium on Thursday .
The Friars are making their 11th appearance all-time in the tournament, and fifth appearance under the direction of 10th -year head coach Craig Stewart.
The Friars’ most recent appearance in the NCAAs was in 2019.
In their previous 10 trips to the tourney, PC has advanced to the Round of 16 three times (2014, 2016, 2019) in addition to two Quarterfinal appearances (2014, 2016).
The Friars are 11-10-1 all-time in NCAA tournament action, including an 8-4-1 mark with Stewart at the helm. PC finished second in the Big East, losing in the championship match to No. 7 nationally ranked Georgetown in overtime.
