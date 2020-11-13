PROVIDENCE — The Providence College Friars will finally drop the puck on their men’s and women’s hockey seasons.
“It’s been nearly a three-month process,” PC men’s hockey coach Nate Leaman said of building a Hockey East and non-league schedule to conform with local and New England jurisdictions in regard to the health and safety of student-athletes. “We as a league know that to get through this, there’s going to have to be a lot of adjusting, movement and flexibility.”
PC will begin its season with a home and away series Nov. 27-28 against Boston College. The Friars then have series with Northeastern (Dec. 4-5), UMass (Dec. 19-20) and New Hampshire (Dec. 27-28).
Hockey East team schedules were created to best ensure a double-round robin regular season for each program. Efforts were also made to align men’s and women’s schedules to mitigate instances where multiple campus populations come into close contact in a single weekend. Each of the 11 men’s teams will play 20 league contests while the 10 women’s programs will compete in 18 games.
Coming off its eighth consecutive winning season, the Friar men’s hockey team has a 26-game schedule, 20 of which will be designated as Hockey East conference games. Due to campus restrictions, no fans will be allowed into Schneider Arena. A number of Friar games will be televised on NESN, while all 26 games will be aired on 104.7 FM.
Both the men’s and women’s schedules feature weekend home-and-home series and day-of-game travel, with the exception of games involving Maine and Vermont, to allow for consistent testing protocols throughout the season while adhering to all state guidelines.
Hockey East will defer to each campus to determine the status of fan attendance for home games in accordance with state and local health and safety guidance. Schools will make individual announcements fan attendance.
“The No. 1 factor is geography, we’re all in New England,” Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf said of working with member Athletic Directors in forming a schedule, travel plans and protocol. “We can limit overnights and also travel on game days. We’re excited to get to this point. It’s been a tremendous amount of work getting to this point to have a safe and successful season.
We’ve worked closely with all our member institutions in establishing protocols in an effort to play as safely as possible, while also giving our teams a complete and meaningful season.”
Three of the final five weekends of regular season play in each league are designated as “flex weekends.” Flex weekend contests are tentative and opponents may be adjusted in order to maintain a competitively balanced schedule for each team. If games are postponed during the regular season, flex weekend games will be rescheduled with those postponed games.
Additional flex dates have been added throughout the schedule where availability allows to maximize flexibility to play a full regular season schedule and prioritize the student-athlete experience.
“The question was how do we build schedules that fits within (health) guidelines,” Metcalf said of state-to-state protocols. “There are quite a few protocols (testing three times a week) that will give us our best chance, our goal is to play a 20-game season.”
Qualifying for the NCAA Tournament will require a minimum of 13 games played.
