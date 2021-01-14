PROVIDENCE -- The Providence College men's basketball game against Georgetown slated for Saturday at Alumni Hall has been postponed.
The Big East Conference announced that Georgetown men’s basketball games at PC and at Marquette on Jan. 20 have been postponed due to COVID-related issues within the Hoyas' program. No makeup dates have been announced.
The Friars women's basketball team has already paused its schedule due to COVID precautions
