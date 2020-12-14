PROVIDENCE -- Providence College men's basketball junior guard David Duke was named the Big East Conference's Player of the Week.
Duke, a native of Providence, led the Friars with 28 points and seven assists in a 79-70 victory at Texas Christian University in the Big East-Big 12 Battle series last week. Duke was cited as Player of the Week for the first time in his career after scoring 28 points for his second consecutive game, making 11 if 19 shots from the floor with five 3-point field goals.
Duke, a preseason first team All Big East selection, will lead the Friars (4-2) into a 7 p.m. Big East game at Alumni Hall Thursday against DePaul.
Duke is averaging a team-best 19.7 points per game, ranking No. 4 in the Big East. He also is averaging 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Duke is shooting 45.9 percent (39-85) from the field, including 46.2 percent (12-26) from behind the arc. He is a team-leading 80 percent (28-35) from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.