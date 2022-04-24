PROVIDENCE — The son of a former Providence College Friar, Corey Floyd, has bid adieu to Big East Conference rival Connecticut and has become the latest in the list of players to join coach Ed Cooley’s program out of the NCAA transfer portal.
Floyd was a top-100 recruit in the class of 2021, and the New Jersey native opted to attend UConn, spurning offers from PC and Villanova of the Big East, along with Auburn and Florida.
According to social media, “They’re going to get a dog,” Floyd said of his physical style of play at both ends of the floor.
Coming from Jersey, that’s just something that I’m born with — that’s just the mentality that I have. I’m looking to go out on that big stage from day one and prove a point.”
Floyd’s father, Corey, played for former PC coach Rick Barnes during the 1990-’91 and ’91-’92 seasons.
The 6-foot-3 Floyd, a combination guard, did not play a minute for the Huskies during the recent season and sought a new home after UConn added transfer portal guards from Virginia Tech and East Carolina. Floyd was also considering North Carolina State, Georgia and Maryland among others.
Cooley was attracted to Floyd at Roselle, N.J., High, where he averaged 11 points for a 22-7 team during his sophomore season and 16 points during a pandemic-abbreviated junior season. Floyd bypassed his senior season to enhance his academic profile and graduate early and re-classify for the class of 2021.
Floyd was ranked the No. 11 shooting guard nationally for the class of 2022. Oddly enough, Floyd’s father played alongside UConn coach Dan Hurley as a member of the New Jersey Roadrunners AAU team.
Floyd is the fourth transfer welcomed into the PC program for next season, joining guards Devin Carter (South Carolina) and Noah Locke (Louisville) along with center-forward Clifton Moore (LaSalle).
“Coach Cooley and his staff are all great people, not just within the basketball program but outside of it as well. I love their style of play and I love how Cooley connects with all his players on a deeper level than just basketball.
“I feel my game is a perfect fit for Providence and I want to be a part of what that program is leading up to.”