PROVIDENCE — The Providence College men’s hockey team has skated to a deadlock after three periods of play 14 times this season. Friars coach Nate Leaman likes to look at the fact that his team has collected points in 12 of those games.
The Friars are hoping that they do not need extra time to beat Boston University in their 4 p.m. Hockey East Tournament semifinal Friday at TD Garden.
“Somehow we’ve found a way,” Leman said of the Friars being able to advance to the Final Four of the Hockey East Tournament, having lost their final three games of the regular season.
The Friars are 5-2-7 in overtime games thus far. PC is 7-7 in games decided by one-goal margins this season.
“At Providence, we’ve found a way to get it done,” Leaman said of his Friars, who have played the most overtime games of any NCAA Division 1 program this season.
PC beat both New Hampshire and Northeastern in overtime to advance to Boston with senior Jamie Engelbert and freshman Brady Berard’s first career goal beating the Wildcats and Huskiesm respectively.
“You don’t win because of the coach, it takes everyone,” Leaman said of his team’s efforts through the season and in extra time, with PC having its 11th consecutive winning season.
The Friars (16-13-7) dropped a pair of two-goal decisions to the Terriers late in the season. In Boston, the Friars scored two goals within the first three minutes of the game, but then allowed four straight goals to BU, three during a six-minute span late in the first period only to lose 6-4
In the rematch the following night on campus at Schneider Arena, the Friars outshot the Terriers by a 39-18 margin and won 34 of 51 faceoffs, only to lose 2-0.
Scoring goals has been an issue for PC all season, the Friars being limited to three goals or less in 18 games, compiling a 2-12-4 record in those games.
“I’ve been happy with the effort, we’ve done a good job of answering back,” Leaman added. “Shootouts play an impact. You can’t hang your head, the depth of our league this year has been outstanding.”
NOTES: Mansfield’s Matt Copponi will lead Merrimack into its semifinal game against Lowell. A sophomore who attended the Dexter-Southfield Academy after Mansfield High, is Merrimack’s No. 2 leading scorer with 13 goals and 15 assists. He has five power play goals and two game-winning goals. Copponi had a six-game point streak heading into the quarterfinal round game against BC … PC is 45-53-1 all-time in the Hockey East Tournament, 5-12 in semifinal round contests … Leaman’s Friars are making their seventh semifinal round appearance, their 18th overall … The Friars are 11-0-1 when leading after the second period, but 2-10-1 when trailing after 40 minutes … Only one Friar, senior center Parker Ford of Wakefield, R.I., received Hockey East recognition, a third team selection, having a team-best 26 points with 12 goals … 6-foot-3 Friar freshman goalie Philip Svedeback of Sweden, a fourth-round Bruins draft pick, has a 2.19 goals against mark and a .909 save percentage.