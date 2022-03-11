NEW YORK — Ed Cooley begs for his basketball brethren and the NCAA Tournament Committee to look at the complete body of work by his Providence College basketball team — 26 wins, the Big East regular season title and quality wins through the course of the season over Texas Tech, Wisconsin and Marquette.
The Friars were banished from the Big East Tournament in a bid for their third title Friday, falling unceremoniously 85-58 to Creighton in the semifinal round at Madison Square Garden.
“I don’t want our seeding to be impacted by one game,” Cooley said. “I’m hurting for our players, there were not a lot of positives, but I want them to understand that it’s only one game – our best basketball is ahead of us.”
The Friars’ fate was seemingly sealed by halftime after allowing Creighton to score 42 points and gain a 15-point lead. The Bluejays, who shot just 5-for-26 from the 3-point line in losing at PC, hit on six of 12 trifectas in the first half and shot 52 percent (15-for-29) overall.
The Friars cemented that woeful stance by mis-firing on their first nine shots from the floor during the second half, while allowing Creighton to score 14 unanswered points and gain a 56-27 lead at the five-minute mark.
Alex O’Connell (18 points), Arthur Kaluma (17 points), Ryan Kalkbrenner (15 points on 6-for-8 shooting) and Trey Alexander (15 points on 5-for-6 shooting) powered Creighton (22-10) to its fourth Big East Tournament title game.
“We were pretty special at both ends of the floor,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said of the Bluejays hitting nine 3-pointers, while limiting PC to 31 percent shooting (20-for-65). “We’ve probably grown and improved since then,” McDermott alluding to Creighton losing at the Dunkin Donuts enter. “We beat a really good team, we did it our way, with defense.”
Other than Al Durham (21 points), PC was absent from productivity, scoring its second-fewest points of the season. Nate Watson (five points, one rebound), Noah Horchler (no field goals), A.J .Reeves (0-for-5 on 3-pointers), Jared Bynum (2-for-12) and Justin Minaya (1-for-7) were well off of their season standards.
“We didn’t play well and they (Creighton) were the reason why,” Cooley said. “We picked a bad time to play bad.”
Creighton, playing without injured point guard and Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard, received 15 first half points (on 5-for-9 shooting) from All-Big East freshman Kaluma, including a 3-pointer during a 12-0 surge that left the Bluejays with a 37-25 lead with 2:13 remaining.
Other than Durham (15 points on 5-for-7 shooting), the Friars were scratching for offense as Nate Watson (two points on 1-for-6 shooting), Jared Bynum (five points on 2-for-8 shooting), Noah Horchler (no points) and A.J. Reeves (two points on 1-for-6 shooting) were inefficient.
“There were not a lot of positives,” Cooley said. “We have warts like everybody else.”
PC fetched 10 offensive rebounds during the first half, but were able to take just three second chance points. The Friars shot just 28 percent (10-for-36), making just two of 12 3-point shots.
The Friars went scoreless from the floor for better than seven minutes to start the second half, Cooley benching Watson and Horchler in favor of a small lineup to afford full and three-quarter court defensive pressure.
PC (25-5) is looking at a No. 4 or No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament. With a NET ranking of 26, with a 5-3 record against Quad 1 teams and with an 11-2 record in games decided by five points or less, the Friars believe that they have a strong resume regardless of what occurs at the Big East Tournament. The Friars were picked at No. 7 in the pre-season Big East coaches poll.
PC routed Creighton 72-51 in the final week of the season to clinch its first ever Big East regular season title. However, the Friars lost twice to Villanova and had three games cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol, against Creighton, Connecticut and Seton Hall , with some members of the basketball fraternity questioning the legitimacy of PC’s title and No. 1 seed.
In the 43-year history of the Big East Tournament, the 40 th at MSG, PC has won the title twice, in 1994 under Rick Barnes and in 2014 under Cooley.
“Our job is to respond,” Cooley said. “We earned to play next week, it’s another 40-minute opportunity.”
FREE THROWS — The Friars reached the Big East semifinals for a 12th time and are 3-9 in such contests … PC is attempting to reach 26 wins in a season for the first time since 1973-74 (28-4) … PC has earned 20 wins in a season for the sixth time in Cooley’s 11 seasons as head coach, the 28 th time in program history. … Cooley is 15-10 all-time at PC while coaching in Madison Square Garden, the Friars being 67-63 all-time at 33 rd St. and Seventh Ave. … The Friars 16-1 record at The Dunk (whose naming rights are up for renewal), the best mark since 1973-74 (16-0) … Oddly enough, four PC losses have occurred on Tuesdays … Big East Sixth Man of the Year winner Bynum is the first Big East player in 25 years with three games of 25 points or more coming off of the bench … Noah Horchler totaled eight double-doubles on the season … Prior to this season, PC was not ranked among the top 25 since Feb., 2016 … Creighton has four players averaging at least 11.3 points per game and more than 38 percent of the team’s points have come from freshmen … The Blue Jays had won eight of their 10 previous games, other than PC losing only to Seton Hall … Greg McDermott tips his cap to the Big East accepting Creighton as a member. “I told many people at that time, we’re a Sweet 16 away from people understanding our story,” McDermott said. “We’re in a community that’s unbelievably supportive. It’s a sports town. It’s a basketball community. We don’t have to deal with professional sports. So we’re it. And our guys are rock stars wherever they go around town. The Big East did that for us. II think the teams in our league that come to our building are really impressed with what we have. I think it’s a great basketball place.”