PROVIDENCE — The No. 17 Providence College men’s basketball game against No. 22 Marquette scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. has been rescheduled to Sunday at 12:30 p.m. due to a severe winter storm predicted to hit Providence on Saturday.
Tickets that have been purchased for Saturday can be used for the game on Sunday.
The Friar women’s basketball game against Connecticut, scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, has been changed to a 7:30 p.m. tip-off with the contest moved on campus to Alumni Hall’s Mullaney Gymnasium.