PROVIDENCE – The seventh victory of the season for the Providence College men's basketball team was pulsating, a down-to-the wire, NCAA Tournament-esque 72-68 victory over previously unbeaten Texas Tech Wednesday night at The Dunk.
Fifth-year senior guard Al Durham scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, while A.J. Reeves (14 points, eight rebounds) and Ed Croswell (11 points, six rebounds) factored significantly into PC’s most hard-earned and best win of the season.
With wins over Big Ten foes Wisconsin and Northwestern, the Friars added the SEC member Red Raiders to their list of conquests.
“Offensively, I like the way that the ball is moving,” Cooley said of the Friars battling through 11 lead exchanges during the second half, while shooting 52 percent (11-for-21). “We’ve been able to move the ball inside and out, I’m encouraged by what I see.”
With the score tied at 65-all and two minutes left, Durham hit a jumper with 1:48 to go, and then two free throws with 1:11 left to create a four-point lead for PC.
Red Raiders’ leading scorer Terrence Shannon (17 points) nailed a 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining to create a one-point game.
Reeves hit one free throw with 11.8 seconds left and Alyn Breed hit two free throws with 5.3 seconds to after the Red Raiders were whistled for an offensive charging call.
The Friars were fortunate to only be trailing 30-28 by halftime after shooting 5-for-22 (0-for-7 on 3-pointers) through the first 12 minutes of the game, falling behind 27-13. The Red Raiders (6-1) had scored 12 straight points with two 3-pointers in taking that lead.
The Friars were still in contention despite negligible contributions from Nate Watson (zero points, two rebounds) and Noah Horchler (three points, two rebounds).
Texas Tech never held more than a two-point lead during the second half, hitting just four of 12 3-point shots.
The Friars reeled off nine straight points, three from Watson, to take a 40-33 lead and had its largest lead at eight points (47-39) after Breed hit a 3-pointer with just over nine minutes left.
But, the Friars, being out-muscled in a man-to-man defense, switched to a zone and then limited Texas Tech to one field goal over the final eight minutes of the first half.
Fueled by Croswell (nine points) and Reeves (seven), PC outscored the Red Raiders 15-3 over the final eight minutes with Reeves making a four-point play with 57 seconds left before halftime.
“I have a good feel for who we are, a senior-laden team with kids who have played in high-level competition,” Cooley said of the Friars’ 44-point second half, hitting 18 of 23 free throws over the final 20 minutes.
The Friars are shooting 48 percent from the floor (No. 4 in the Big East) and have outrebounded oppoents in five of their seven wins.
“We’ve been a bit banged up, so we go with the soldiers that we have,” Cooley alluded to Jared Bynum’s sprained ankle and the flu touching Justin Minaya, Brycen Goodine and Reeves
Cooley, with 201 career wins at PC, moved to within nine wins of surpassing Big East founder Dave Gavitt (209) into second place on the all-time list behind Joe Mullaney (319).
PC and Texas Tech met for just the second time, the first being in 1977 at the Rainbow Classic in Hawaii, the game being the second in a stretch of five straight home games at The Dunk for the Friars.
The Red Raiders had five players averaging double scoring figures, while ranking No. 2 nationally in offensive rebounds (17 per game).
“I think we’ll be able to pressure the ball more when we need to, we have multiple guys who can play multiple positions,” Cooley said of the Friars’ zone defense. “We’ll see what happens when there’s a bump in the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.