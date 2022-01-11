PROVIDENCE -- After having a Big East Conference game against Georgetown postponed due to COVID-19 policy, the Providence College Friars have become the latest of the 11 member schools to have been touched by the pandemic.
The Friars' scheduled game Tuesday at Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska, was postponed due to issues within the PC program.
The Big East Conference announced hours before the 9 p.m. (CST) tapoff that health issues within the Friar program forced the postponement of the game with the Friars already at Creighton.
According to sources, several PC players awoke Tuesday morning with symptoms and the team underwent rapid testing. When one or more positive test results were confirmed, PC and Big East officials postponed the game.
Now in jeopardy is the Friars' Saturday-afternoon game at 2 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center against the University of Connecticut.
Per Big East revised policy in regard to COVID postponed games, an attempt will be made to reschedule the Creighton game on a mutually convenient date.
The Friars played before a near-sellout crowd at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Saturday against St. John's, which has had four games postponed due to COVID protocol.
PC had its Big East season opener against Georgetown postponed due to COVID issues within the Hoya program. Both the DePaul and UConn (against Xavier and Butler) have had games postponed as well due to COVID policy.
Under Big East revised policy for competition, teams are eligible to participate in scheduled games if there are seven healthy players and at least one coach, head or assistant, available on game day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.