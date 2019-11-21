PROVIDENCE — From along the Route 495 belt in Medway, they came to Friartown.
Trevor Davock delivered the go-ahead goal and goalkeeper Austin Aviza posted his ninth shutout for the No. 21 nationally-ranked Providence College men’s soccer team in a 2-0 victory over New Jersey Institute of Technology Thursday in a first-round NCAA Tournament match at Chapey Field.
Davock, of Medway, a redshirt senior who attended the Rivers School, launched a jumping right-footed shot into the back of the Highlanders’ net in the 10 th minute, taking a feed off of the right flank by sophomore Christopher Roman.
Davok then set up freshman midfielder Esben Wolf of Denmark for the Friars’ second goal in the 65th minute, with Wolf lacing a turf-hugging shot off the left side to the far right corner.
The 6-foot-3 Aviza, who played for coach Neil Brandon at Medway High, is a third-team All-Big East selection as a redshirt senior. Aviza did not face a shot on goal nor a corner kick during the first half as the Friar defensive backline limited NJIT to three long-ball shots.
Aviza had two true testing saves, the first diving to his right in the 69 th minute on a knuckleball of a shot, while the Highlanders had a header off of their third second half corner kick hit the left post at 82.
The Friars (15-6) are making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance over the past seven seasons under coach Craig Stewart’s watch. PC now advances to Sunday’s second round at No. 15 Penn State.
The Friars, who rode a six-match win streak into the Big East Tournament title match, have an 12-3 record when scoring first in a match More notably has outshot opponents by a 325-129 margin this season and have outscored foes 16-5 during the first half of matches.
The Friars could have had more by halftime too against NJIT (10-5-4) as senior midfielder Danny Griffin hit the right post at 18, Wolf hit the crossbar at 24 and sophomore Kevin Vang of Cranston had a point blank shot at the right post smothered at 42 minutes
