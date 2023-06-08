PROVIDENCE -- New Providence College men's basketball head coach Kim English added some bulk and size to the fonrtcourt of the Friars on Thursday with the addition of New Mexico State and Misissippi State transfer Will McNair to the roster as a graduate student.
The 6-foot-11, 265-pound McNair played four seasons (2018-22) at New Mexico State before spending last season at Mississippi State.
McNair joins a Friars frontcout with another transfer, Josh Oduro from George Mason, and sophomore holdover Rafael Castro.
“We believe that Will will be a strong addition to our roster for next season,” English said. “We have a good nucleus of returning players as well as newcomers for the 2023-24 season. Will has a tremendous amount of experience and maturity. We are looking forward to opening practice next week and have the group start coming together.”
In four seasons of action, the 6-foot-11-inch, 265-pound McNair has played in 116 games, making 29 starts. He has scored 448 points and grabbed 390 rebounds. McNair has shot 52.8 percent (196-371) from the field for his career. He scored a career-high 18 points at UTEP in December of 2021 and recorded a career-high 15 rebounds against Indiana State in 2021.
McNair had his best season at New Mexico State in 2021-22, where he started 27 of the team’s 34 games and he averaged 6.6 points and five rebounds. That team captured the WAC title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.