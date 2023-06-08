Texas A M Mississippi St Basketball
Buy Now

Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) guards Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Mississippi State won 69-62. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

PROVIDENCE -- New Providence College men's basketball head coach Kim English added some bulk and size to the fonrtcourt of the Friars on Thursday with the addition of New Mexico State and Misissippi State transfer Will McNair to the roster as a graduate student.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound McNair played four seasons (2018-22) at New Mexico State before spending last season at Mississippi State.