PROVIDENCE — Friars fans, be prepared to drive to Uncasville, Connecticut, next season because the Providence College men’s basketball team just might be playing a portion of its home schedule for the 2020-21 season at Mohegan Sun.
Providence College Athletic Director Bob Driscoll revealed that the program is exploring different avenues to create a safe, healthy environment for as many Friar fans as possible for the upcoming winter season.
With the Dunkin Donuts Center in downtown Providence likely to have strict safety and health guidelines imposed by the state through the end of the year, it would be unable to accommodate the average Friars’ fanbase of over 10,000.
“We’ve already had conversations about men’s basketball, if we can’t play immediately at the Dunk, we could go down to Mohegan Sun and get fans in there,” Driscoll explained. “We’re working on some of those details.
“I think that this year, for all sports, it’s going to be radically different with limited fans, Driscoll added. “Will we be able to get 10,000 people to The Dunk this year,?” I don’t know. I would doubt it because of the social distancing.”
The Dunk might be able to accommodate 4,000-5,000 Friar fans, but it might become financially unfeasible for Providence College to play games there due to its per game contract at the facility.
“There will be games,” Driscoll said. “We will have competition, there will be fans, but how many? I can’t say yet because we have to work out the details. In the time frame, I’m very confident that we’ll be back to normal. We are working on a plan to bring our students back (to campus). If we don’t, we have bigger issues that we have to deal with from a health stand point. I can’t say that it will be like it was last year (with seven sellouts through the second half of the season).
“We’re doing everything we can, the best that we can to get it back,” Driscoll added. “We’re operating as if we’re going to be boots on the ground. It will be a very different environment – it will be people with masks, social distancing, testing, contact management, a whole litany of things that we have to do to protect our student-athletes.
“If it doesn’t happen, we’re going to change the goal line, but I feel pretty confident that the pieces will be in place that we’ll be able to get back on campus. How does that impact athletics?”
For starters, PC and the Big East has agreed not to allow student-athletes to travel by plane to road games, the conference creating an East and West format for fall sports competition.
“We are talking with the Dunkin Donuts Center, so we’re talking about taking games to Mohegan Sun or possibly playing some games on campus (at Alumni Hall),” Driscoll said.
The Friars having previously played non-league tournament games at Mohegan Sun.
In the 46 years that Driscoll has been an athletic department administrator, the past 18 at Providence College, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented issues that he, nor the Big East Conference or NCAA have ever encountered.
Driscoll has chaperoned Friartown into a golden era, including:
- An NCAA Division I men’s hockey national championship;
- A Big East Tournament championship and seven consecutive NCAA tournament appearances for the men’s basketball team;
- Construction of the Ruane Center on campus for the development of student-athletes;
- Refurbishing of the Schneider Arena hockey facility;
- And construction of Chapey Field, home to the Friars soccer and lacrosse teams.
“At the end of the day, winning matters,” Driscoll, said. “The sports that we are all in on (hockey, basketball, soccer, lacrosse) we expect to win championships.”
Like its Division I colleagues, Providence College has not been immune from challenging economic conditions or the uncertainty of future organizational developments in college athletics. Driscoll has created a strategic vision plan for PC sports’ future.
According to Driscoll, “the unknown impact of continuing conference realignments, ever-increasing expenses and finite revenue streams, legal challenges to NCAA policies and regulations, and an increasing dependency on media rights fees are a few of the issues which challenge the sustainability of athletic programs and/or the structure and organization of intercollegiate athletics.”
“We will do as much, if not more to try to get this thing back,” Driscoll said, citing the CDC, federal and state guidelines. He is working with Dr. Al Puerini, the PC Team Physician on a “Return to Competition” health and safety guideline manual for all levels of the athletic department.
With the cancellation of the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament in March, the conference pandemic insurance policy recouped some of the sharing of a projected $8 million in revenue generated at Madison Square Garden. With a $15 million Big East Conference reserve fund, the member schools were able to share $9-million to offset expenses as well.
“We ended up in a positive (financial) way,” said Driscoll. “A lot of this is fluid, we have to protect our student-athletes. Achieving these strategic goals will require extensive effort, sound planning, increased investment, and a measure of strategic risk-taking.
“This will ensure that we continue to advance the quality of experience for student-athletes, the campus community, and other constituents, and that we also continue to enhance the profile and reputation of the College.”
Driscoll indicated the PC is one of the smallest (enrollment) institutions competing at the Division I level of the NCAA in one of the most competitive conferences (Big East) in the country.
“We have established a well-funded program utilizing men’s basketball-related revenues and partnerships, growing endowments and high-quality donor cultivation,” Driscoll said.
At the same time, he noted several “threats” in the Strategic Development report such as budget uncertainties, the public/campus perception of athletics; leadership transition (President Fr. Brian Shanley leaving his post); the changing landscape across the NCAA ;the financial reliance on men’s basketball success; the long-term stability of television rights (that the Big East has with Fox Sports); and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center contract.
Some of the weaknesses Driscoll noted were: the operating budget; student-athlete housing; staffing levels; Indoor practice facilities; indoor practice facilities; brand awareness; scholarship availability; a limited endowment; and campus diversity.
“I look at sports to teach you the core values of honesty and integrity,” Driscoll continued. “Hard work, being good teammates — the mission that I want to share that goes with the Strategic Plan is to build championship citizens who will positively impact the world around them.
‘We wouldn’t be having this conversion were it not for the pandemic, but it has really given us the opportunity to connect as family members and as Friar teammates,” Driscoll said. “These are really difficult between times when the next ball gets tipped (off) or the puck gets dropped.
“One of the things I’ve challenged by coaches and student-athletes to do is use this time to reflect, to grow. Providence College is built for tough times. When we do come out of it, when we do come back to Friartown, imagine how great that feeling is going to be?”
