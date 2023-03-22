PROVIDENCE — It took just one phone call from former Providence College men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes to inform Athletic Director Steve Napolillo that he thought that Kim English deserved to be in Friartown.
After all, it was off of the Fairfax, Va, campus of George Mason University in 1988 that Barnes became the Friars’ head coach for the first of six seasons.
“Kim English is a grand slam hire,” Barnes said in also recommending English for the George Mason head coaching position after serving on his staff at the University of Tennessee. “He’s the total package.”
English and PC officials are ironing out the final details of a multi-year pact that will bring him to Providence College to succeed Ed Cooley as men’s basketball head coach. It is expected that an official announcement will occur before the weekend to hasten the transition process and recruiting roads.
“From the day he joined our staff at Tennessee, he made an immediate impact on our program. He has a unique gift for connecting with people and forming genuine relationships. I’m particularly proud that he gets the opportunity a special place.”
Under Barnes at Tennesse, English help the Vols to a Top 25 ranking, a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament and developed All-SEC freshmen Keon Johnson, the 21st overall NBA pick by the Los Angeles Clippers, and Jaden Springer, the 28th pick overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Prior to his hiring at Tennessee, English spent two seasons as an assistant coach on Tad Boyle’s staff at Colorado. During that time, the Buffaloes posted back-to-back winning seasons, going 40-28. Colorado reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 NIT and finished with the third-most wins in program history with 23.
From 2015-17, English worked for two years under Frank Haith at Tulsa, earning a promotion to assistant coach after one season as director of player development.
“I had the opportunity to coach Kim at Mizzou his senior year where he lead us to 30 wins and a Big 12 Championship,” Haith said. “He was an awesome teammate and a tremendous leader. While Kim was playing professionally, he would watch our games at Mizzou and Tulsa and send me scouting reports of our next opponent. I was so impressed with his passion at the time that when he was finished playing, I hired him right away.”
A four-year letterman under coaches Mike Anderson and Haith at Missouri from 2008-12, English scored more than 1,500 points and averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Tigers. He earned third-team All-Big 12 honors in 2010 and 2012, and Missouri won 107 games during his four-year career, making him and two teammates the winningest players in program history.
“He can recruit, he can teach and he can motivate,” said Boyle, whom under he served during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. “He is fantastic at player development. He relates well with his players, fellow coaches and alumni.”
English coached at George Mason for just two season — 2021-22 (14-16 record) and this past season (20-13),
English was an All-Big 12 selection as a player at the University of Missouri. The Baltimore native was selected in the second round (44th overall) of the NBA Draft and played for the Detroit Pistons before finishing his professional career within the international ranks.
A native of Baltimore, English has some Massachusetts roots as he attended Notre Dame Prep.
During this past season at George Mason, the Patriots matched program bests for A-10 league victories (11) and A-10 Tournament seed (5th). Mason won six-straight A-10 league contests for the first time in school history and seven-straight overall for first time since 2016-17.
English led the Patriots to 20 wins for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Over two seasons, English emphasized defense for the Patriots, setting a school record for 3-point field goal defense (.301, No. 17 nationally) and posted the lowest scoring defense average (67.3) since the 2012-13 season.
In his first season at George Mason, English led the Patriots to their best KenPom (No. 113) and Net (No. 1140 ranking in over a decade. In addition, the Patriots set a single season-school record for 3-point field goals (280) and posted the 50th-best field goal percentage (.530) among Division 1 programs.