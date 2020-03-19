PROVIDENCE -- Providence College men's hockey sophomore forward Jack Dugan has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's top player.
Dugan, from Rochester, N.Y., and teammate defenseman Mike Callahan of Franklin were also named as Hockey East First Team selections in a polling of the coaches. Friars forward Tyce Thompson was named to the Hockey East Second Team.
Dugan finished the season as the NCAA scoring champion with 52 points and a nation- best 42 assists. He led the NCAA in points (52), assists (42), points per game (1.53), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22) and even-strength points (30) .
Dugan also topped all NCAA players with 17 multi-point games and three four-point games, while also tying for first with 27 games registering at least one point. His 23 points while a game was tied also led all NCAA players in 2019-20.
In 75 career games, Dugan has registered 20 goals and 71 assists for 91 points. Dugan becomes the eighth top ten finalist in program history and the first since Rob Gaudreau in 1991-92.
Callahan ranked fourth among Hockey East defensemen with 28 points on five goals and 23 assists. He quarterbacked a power play unit that clicked at 25.6% and registered 19 assists on the power play, which was tied for first among all NCAA defensemen. Callahan recorded eight multi-point performances in 2019-20 and recorded a career-long seven-game point streak.
Thompson finished the season tied for third in scoring nationally with 44 points on 19 goals and 25 assists. His 15 multi-point games were tied for second in the nation while his 27 games recording a point was tied for first. Ten of his 19 goals gave Providence a lead this season, which led all NCAA players. Thompson recorded career-long eight-game point streaks on two separate occasions in 2019-20.
The 10 finalists also include UMass-Amherst forward John Leonard, Dave Farrance of Boston University and Boston Bruins draftee, Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman. All four were named to the first All Hockey East team with Northeastern's Tyler Madden and Callahan.
The four Hockey East players were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting. Next, the 30-member Selection Committee and an additional round of fan balloting through the Hobey website hobeybaker.com March 19-29 will determine this year's Hobey Baker winner. Criteria for the award include displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.
The Hobey Baker finalists will b e announced on April 2 with the Award winner to be named April 10
