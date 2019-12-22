PROVIDENCE — Call the “Shot Doctor” — something is amiss with the accuracy of the shots being launched by Providence College sophomore guard A.J. Reeves.
Rated as the No. 53 player overall nationally, the No 9 shooting guard coming out from the Brimmer and May School in 2018, a potential “one and done” college player with a projected NBA career, the Boston native has struggled with his shot so much that he has shot himself out of the starting lineup for the Friars.
“I constantly shoot in practice, it’s frustrating at times,” said the 6-foot-6 Reeves, the former Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year in Massachusetts, after the Friars routed Texas 70-48 on Saturday to improve to 7-6 on the season heading into Big East Conference play.
Duke hit a 3-point shot in the first half and a 2-pointer in the second half, making two straight shots and finished shooting 2-for-6 for five points in 22 minutes.
Reeves’ numbers have plummeted in every category. Last season, he averaged 9.8 points per game and is now at a 6.3 rate.
He shot 42 percent from the floor last season, but is now at 31 percent. His accuracy rate from 3-point range last season was at 38 percent and is now 23 percent while his 70 percent rate from the free throw line a year ago has dropped to 66 percent.
“He has to believe that he is a great player,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of Reeves, who was so concerned with his “own demons,” that he sought out the services of a Friar-affiliated sports psychologist.
“We have to keep shooting the ball, the ball is going to fall in the basket,” Cooley added. “It’s part of the process of growing – we have to have him continue to shoot the ball because I think he will make it.”
Reeves had nine double-figure scoring games last season, but has had just two this season as the Friars once again have struggled with their shots as a team.
Texas (9-2), looked like the PC team had that lost five of its previous seven, shooting just 32 percent, including 3-for-21 3-point marksmanship..
Reeves was scoreless in his last outing, against Florida, going 0-for-8 from the floor, missing all six of his 3-point shots in 19 minutes of work. He was scoreless against Northwestern and scored just two points against the College of Charleston (shooting 1-for-5 over 17 minutes of work).
There have been plenty of other “shots not falling” games for Reeves – going 2-for-4 in 22 minutes against Penn; going 2-for-6 against Long Beach in 12 minutes; going 2-for-9 in 25 minutes against URI; going 3-for-11 in 14 minutes against Stony Brook.
“The shots not falling, you can’t let it consume us,” Reeves said of his shooting slump. “My workouts, they’ve been going well – I try to maximize everything about the game, I’m just trying to put the ball in the basket.”
Against Texas, PC received the sixth double-double (third straight) of the season from Alpha Diallo (14 points, 12 rebounds), while fifth-year senior Luwane Pipkins scored all 13 of his points in the first half. The Friars allowed the second fewest points of the season, the fewest in eight games.
“We answered the bell defensively and we answered the bell with our offensive execution,” Cooley added. “We needed to win for a lot of reasons.”
Reeves noted that he has not altered his shooting stance, the lift off of his feet, the flipping of his wrist or his follow-through in tough times. “It’s not so much a technical thing,” Reeves said. “I just try to play the game and not let it affect me.
“I’m just trying to evaluate everything. I have to keep shooting and don’t doubt yourself.”
