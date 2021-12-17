PROVIDENCE — Those were the days when the New England collegiate basketball calendar had dates circled for the Providence College basketball Friars — the six-state rivalry games with Boston College, the University of Rhode Island and UConn.
The 75th renewal of the rivalry between the Friars and Huskies will be rekindled Saturday at 5 p.m. on the hardwood in Hartford, UConn’s home away from its on-campus Gampel Pavilion.
“It’s a natural New England game that’s going to draw a lot of attention,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of the matchup. “UConn has a national brand, they’re supported at an elite level. Home or away, it’s always a rock fight.”
UConn has a 45-29 advantage in the series, which dates back to 1928 when the Huskies won 29-21 in Storrs. The Huskies own a 25-11 edge on the Friars in games played in Storrs, but 3-3 in neutral courts like Hartford.
“I look at all the games in the league (Big East) as rival games, but this one might have more juice because of the location, what are we 75 miles from Hartford or Storrs,” Cooley said. “I expect it to be a hell hole, an incredible atmosphere. It’s a big game for the Big East.
“We recruit against them, it’s hard. They’ve done incredibly well on the recruiting trail and again they’ve earned everything,” Cooley continued in praise of UConn. “With all of the (NBA) pros that they’ve had, they have a brand that we have to contend with in the recruiting battles and on the court.”
PC (10-1) has a NET ranking of 38 and was among the top 30 teams in the weekly national polls. The Friars have three wins (Northwestern, Wisconsin, Texas Tech) against Quad-1 teams.
UConn (9-2) is ranked No. 22, one of five Big East teams in the top 25.
“It’s Big East time, we’ve done a good job in non-conference games,” Cooley indicated of the Friars’ start to his 11th season at the helm. “You’ve got to win your home games No. 1 and you’ve got to steal some on the road.”
In returning to the Big East last season, the Friars and Huskies split, each winning on their home floor, 70-59 in Providence and 73-61 in Storrs.
The last time that the Friars and Huskies met in Hartford was in 2008, a 77-65 PC win. The Friars have won nine of the 15 meetings with UConn in Hartford, including three straight.
Saturday’s matchup will be the first time that PC and UConn have met in a Big East Conference season opener.
“UConn is the best team that we’ve played, top to bottom — athletically, length, strength, physicality,” Cooley said of the Huskies, led by former URI coach Dan Hurley. “I’m sure their fan base is really excited.
“This (UConn) is a different animal, their style is different,” Cooley said of the Huskies, even in a four-point loss to Michigan State and a three-point loss to West Virginia. “They’re really good in the open court.
“Cole (A.J.) is an under-estimated guard, I think he is terrific and their young (freshman) guard (6-foot-5 Andre) Hawkins is going to be terrific, I think he is going to be a pro. And (Tyrese) Martin (6-8 senior URI transfer) is a man amongst boys.
“They epitomize that,” Cooley said of the Huskies adopting the firey personality of Hurley. “There will be a lot of edginess in this game
“You’ve got to be tough, you’ve got to be connected and you’ve got to get lucky.”
Cooley is also looking down the road to quality wins, especially on the road against Quad-1 teams, of which there are seven or eight among the 11-team Big East membership.
“Our styles are similar, there’s a lot of similarities,” Cooley said. “Whoever can get to 65 or 70 (points) will be the winner.”
