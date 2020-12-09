Ed Cooley has often said of his Providence College men’s basketball team that, “there are a lot of question marks, a lot of holes.”
But the Friars do have David Duke and Nate Watson, first and second team All-Big East selections, respectively.
Duke scored 28 points and handed out seven assists while Watson contributed 18 points and eight rebounds as the Friars tamed Texas Christian University 79-70 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle series Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
“We were energized, we’re starting to click,” Duke said after Cooley opted not to have a shootaround for the Friars Tuesday or a morning workout. “There was a lot more chemistry. We woke up, we were all together.”
The Friars received important complementary work from Greg Gantt (seven points, three assists, three steals), AJ. Reeves (seven points, four rebounds), Jimmy Nichols (eight points) and Ed Croswell (eight points).
“I didn’t think it was worth it,” Cooley said of not taking the Friars to an opposing gym to get better acclimated to the surroundings. “Wherever the Friars next road game is, I don’t think the Friars will be showing up at that shootaround. If we can play like that, slap me if I bring them to the gym.”
Duke hit a pair of 3-pointers within the first five minutes of the second half, then Nichols totaled four points, two off an offensive rebound, as PC owned a 59=50 lead with 11 minutes left.
PC (4-2) remained comfortably ahead, then back-to-back 3-pointers by Duke and Gantt gave the Friars a 71-57 lead with seven minutes to go.
“Because we haven’t played the way that we wanted to play leading up to this game, we didn’t play well at Asheville, but David (Duke) is playing like an All American candidate,” Cooley said.
Duke (15 points on 6-for-9 shooting) and Watson (12 points on 5-for-6 shooting) guided the Friars to a 43-32 lead by halftime, PC hitting its first six shots.
The Friars enjoyed a 33-20 rebounding advantage, collecting 18 offensive rebounds to score 17 second-chance points. In addition, the Friars’ three-quarter and half-court presses resulted in 19 TCU turnovers and 26 points in the PC ledger.
“Our guys had a lot of energy,” Cooley said, even though TCU shot 66 percent (16-for-24) during the second half. “Hopefully, with games and practices we’re getting there a little bit more.”
The Friars shot 55 percent from the floor in the first half (17-for-31) with 11 assists on those field goals. In addition, PC enjoyed an 18-11 advantage on the backboard with eight offensive rebounds.
Entering the game, Watson (94 points) and Duke (90) had scored half of the Friars’ 368 points through five games. Nine other players had combined to score 184 points.
“We had good offensive rhythm,” Cooley said. “We were attentive to defense, playing zone and man, attentive to rebounding the ball, attentive to going after the ball.”
The Friars totaled 22 assists on their 33 field goals ,made (52 percent accuracy rate), while hitting seven of 16 3-point shots.”Coach said stay aggressive. don’t take your foot off of the gas, put your imprint on the game early on,” Duke added.
The Friars are 2-2 on the road thus far, with their previous three road games being in Asheville, N.C. at the Maui Invitational. Both of the Friars’ two previous wins came in the confines of Alumni Hall, where the Friars will open their Big East Conference schedule Saturday (6:30 p.m.) against Xavier.
“We didn’t have enough developmental time, there’s a real lack of experience with the Friars,” Cooley said of Duke, Watson and Reeves being the only true veterans on the roster. “You have to feed them confidence instead of giving them doubt.
“Development is part of what we do, you go through struggles to learn,” Cooley said of the Friars’ early season lack of attention to defense and rebounding, while not having found their shooting groove.
Other than TCU freshman Mike Miles hitting a 3-pointer to give the Horned Frogs a 16-15 lead, PC never trailed again. The Friars reeled off eight straight points, six from Croswell to regain the lead. PC then went on a 10-3 spurt with Watson scoring six points to assume its largest lead at 43-30.
Duke and A.J Reeves hit 3-pointers within the first three minutes of the game to put PC in front 12-4. “My teammates did an amazing job, by teammates coming in and giving us production,” Duke added.
TCU (4-1) and the Friars have a connection. Tim Welsh coached his first game at PC when the Friars and TCU last met in 1998 and current TCU coach Jamie Dixon has a 12-1 record against PC, having coached 17 seasons at Pitt, but 10 when the two were Big East rivals.
“Creating turnovers and creating pace really helped us,” Cooley said.. “Our depth showed, we got contributions up and down the lineup.
“Guys have had to see how hard it is at this level to compete,” Cooley said of four transfer students, two freshmen and three others (Kris Monroe, Greg Gantt, Jimmy Nichols) with limited minutes. “Guys have to buy into their roles, but guys also have to produce.”
“When we go on the road we expect to win.”
Historically, we’ve been a decent road team. To play a high major team, coming off a loss and be able to control a game from top to finish, you got to give your players a lot of credit. Winning is not easy.”
