PROVIDENCE — When the basketball season begins for Providence College Friars Devin Carter and Bryce Hopkins, they will each be playing for their third coach in three seasons.
Before transferring to Friartown from South Carolina, Carter came under the tutelage of Frank Martin in Columbia and then weathered his first season (2022-23) as a Friar under Ed Cooley.
Before becoming a Friar after transferring from Kentucky, Hopkins played for John Calipari in Lexington.
Carter and Hopkins both earned All-Big East Conference recognition during their first seasons as Friars under Cooley, the former PC head coach who moved on in the Big East Conference to coach at Georgetown.
Now Kim English is in Friartown, and summer school has been in session for both Carter and Hopkins.
Carter, Hopkins and English will be with the Friars on a 10-day preseason tour to Spain, with games slated for Friday in Madrid, next Monday in Valencia and next Wednesday in Barcelona.
“It’s been a little difficult learning the new plays, but so far, it’s been a good transition,” Hopkins said after practice Monday at the Ruane Center.
“There are some challenges to it, you have to come in with the right mindset,” Hopkins said of a new playbook. “Coming in open-minded, listening to what they want from me — I feel as if the transition hasn’t been that hard for me.”
Carter and Hopkins are prize pieces of the puzzle for English, holdovers from a 21-12 NCAA Tournament-qualifying Friars team last season. Carter remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon strain and out of workouts, but should be at 100 percent upon the team’s return for the start of the first semester.
Carter and Hopkins will have plenty of new teammates, as English has brought in four student-athlete transfers and a trio of freshmen.
Carter, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, started in all 33 games for the Friars last season, averaging 13 points and five rebounds per contest, while also totaling 81 assists. He gained All-Big East honorable-mention recognition by being regarded among the top defenders in the league, collecting 59 steals and 35 blocked shots.
Hopkins, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, also started in all 33 games, averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest, earning a first team All-Big East selection as well as being honored with Association of Basketball Coaches and U.S. Basketball Writers Association first-team district awards.
“I love playing for him (English),” Hopkins said. “His style is modern, similar to the next level (NBA). He wants you to get up in transition and score fast — I’m adjusting to it well and love playing for him.”
English enlisted a trio of his former players at George Mason — Justyn Fernandez, Josh Oduro and Ticket Gaines — to PC as transfers along with Will McNair via Mississippi State. In addition to Carter and Hopkins, English will have holdovers, including sophomore guards Jayden Pierre and Corey Floyd and sophomore center-forward Rafael Castro.
“They know the system very well, they’ve helped me out,” Hopkins said of the court conversations with the George Mason products. “They know the system very well and all the plays that he ran. Ticket (Gaines) plays a similar position like me, so if I get confused, he tells me what I can do.
“I see a lot of growth,” Hopkins said of other Friar holdovers such as Floyd and Pierre as well as the newcomers in learning the English style. “I’ve seen a big jump from a lot of them. The guys have a good feel of what he wants from us and what he expects from us when the ball goes up.”
English admits to leaning on Carter, Hopkins and the Friar holdovers to assist in the transition and group leadership. “The group’s effort and commitment, they’ve really dedicated themselves these eight weeks, plus a few weeks of practices now, plus 10 days in Spain.
“They’ve done everything that we’ve asked. Our system is installed, it’s much more of how we want to do things more than the what — the speed that we want to play with, the spacing, the intensity that we want to play with, the togetherness that we want to create.
“I’ve very fortunate and thankful that we were able to bring in those guys from George Mason because they know what we do, the way it sounds, the way it should look, how selfless we are.”
The trip to Spain for English, assistant Dennis Felton and the staff will be “information-gathering,” to assess individual and team development.
The Friars played five games in Madrid in their previous excursion to Spain in 1977, while the international trek will be the first for PC since a 2018 visit to Italy.
“I love getting the ball off of the rim and pushing the ball down the court,” Hopkins said of his adjustment to English’s offensive style of play. “Putting the pressure on the defense is a big thing for us — it doesn’t allow them to set up in their defense. We’ve got some good pieces (Garway Dual, Donovan Santoro, Ticket Gaines) which will create mismatch problems for a lot of people this year.”
The Friars will open their season Nov. 6 with a non-conference game at the AMP against Columbia. PC will also travel to Nassau, Bahamas Nov. 17-19 for the Baha Mar Tournament and to Norman, Oklahoma to meet Oklahoma on Dec. 5 in the Big East-Big 12 series. The Friars’ Big East Conference schedule has yet to be finalized.
“They’re all Friars, they’re all our guys,” English said of blending Carter, Hopkins and the remaining holdovers with the new transfers and freshmen. “It’s been an awesome marriage. We’ve got very good players. They’ve (Carter, Hopkins etc.) been welcoming, they’ve been committed — we’ve been very fortunate.”