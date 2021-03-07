PROVIDENCE — Senior center Nate Watson and junior guard David Duke might be playing their final game of the season for Providence College Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in the opening round of the Big East Tournament against DePaul.
Watson and Duke, both named All-Big East second team selections Sunday, are playing for a chance to participate in the NCAA Tournament. However, to do so, the Friars (13-12) will need to win all four games at the Big East Tournament to obtain an automatic berth.
Watson and Duke could be playing their final games as Friars too. Watson, has an NCAA granted extra year of eligibility and could return to Friartown as a fifth-year senior or he could move along to another campus. Duke could become an NBA Draft pick.
Both Watson and Duke are leaving the windows of opportunity open beyond this week, looking only to beat the Blue Demons from Chicago for a third time this season.
“It’s kind of a feeling that you can’t really explain, playing in the Garden,” Duke said of returning to MSG, with Watson and A.J. Reeves being the only Friars with Big East Tournament experience. “It’s a historical place, the mecca of basketball.”
The Friars were aboard a bus heading from their Lexington Avenue hotel on Murray Hill to MSG for a 2:30 game last March 10 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the entire Big East Tournament to be cancelled.
“I’m happy to be recognized,” Watson said of the accolade, “but at the end of the day, we have to focus on the game that we have to play. We can’t get too happy about what we did (this season). It’s going to feel great playing there, we put ourselves in this situation.”
Watson (421 points) and Duke (431) have scored 49 percent (852) of the team’s 1,754 points this season. Nine other Friars have combined to score 902 points.
“We put ourselves in position, that’s what it’s come to,” Duke said of the Friars needing to win four straight Big East Tournament games. “It’s not easy to do — you’ve got to be tough, mentally and physically. We’re still trying to take one game at a time and not look too far ahead.”
Watson (1,299 points) reached the 1,000-point milestone this season in December against Seton Hall. Duke (1,044) joined the club in a February games against Xavier, with the two becoming the 51st and 52nd Friars to do so.
Watson and Duke became the first pair of Friars to become All-Big East selections since Kyron Cartwright and Rodney Bullock.
“They’ve earned that, they’ve carried us the entire year,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of the Friars’ duo being named among the Big East’s elite players. “They’ve been healthy all year, they haven’t missed a practice, they haven’t missed a game. They’ve been the backbone of the program.”
Watson ranks second among the Friars and fourth in the Big East in scoring (at 16.8 ppg), while the Virginia native leads PC in rebounding (6.6), having seven games with 20 points or more, having four double-doubles on the season.
Duke ranks No. 1 among all PC players and third in the Big East in scoring (at 17.2 ppg), ranking second among the Friars in rebounding (at 6.4). The Providence native is averaging a Big East most 37.2 minutes per game.
“Winning that last game (a two-point over No. 10 Villanova Saturday) was important because it gave us some momentum,” Watson said, being a member of the Friars’ 2017-18 team which advanced to the Big East Tournament title game against Villanova. “I’m happy for the team.”
Watson is shooting 60 percent (73 for 287) from the field for the second=best mark in the Big East, having scored a career-high 30 points against St. John’s.
Duke is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range (50-for-127), having scored a season-best 31 points against Marquette.
“At the end of the day, the Garden is a special place,” Duke said. “I call it our second home.”
The Friars are bidding for their third Big East Tournament title.
“Last year was kind of heartbreaking to see the season end the way that it did, but we have another chance,” Duke said. “We’ve got to be all in, from start to finish. We can’t worry about the next game. We’ve got to be fresh, locked it, ready to go. It’s going to take a lot of emotion, a lot of energy to get these four W’s.”
