FOXBORO — Alex Penders joined some elite company in the boys basketball record books at Foxboro High Thursday afternoon.
The senior forward became one of only five players in the history of Warriors’ boys basketball to eclipse 1,000 career points as he tallied 30 points in a 58-48 win at home over Melrose High.
Penders, who now has 1,004 career points, joins Mark Gaffey (1979-83), Mike Myers (2000-04), Tim Cheney (2002-04) and Brandon Borde (2016-20) in the 1,000-point club, and will put his name on the memorialized banner hanging at Foxboro High’s gym. Penders did it in 65 games, the lowest amount of games for any Warriors’ 1,000-point scorer — boys or girls.
Needing 26 points to hit the mark, Penders had heard he he was close to the milestone the night before, adding to his pregame anticipation.
While his prep and meals remained the same, the knowledge of joining the exclusive club kept Penders up Wednesday night thinking about his impending milestone.
“Last night, I was a little jittery,” Penders admitted. “It’s a huge accomplishment to be a part of this team at all, to get to play large crowds on Friday night, and stuff like that. I knew I was going to be able to put myself in a position where I could make myself one of the few that’s put on the banner.”
Knowing he was close, the Warriors fed Penders the ball whenever possible while still trying to run their offense. By the end of the first quarter, he had 15 points, and had a goal to set the mark by game’s end rather than reach the mark in the postseason.
He hit No. 1,000 in the third quarter with a 3-pointer on his second attempt to give Foxboro a 44-35 lead.
“I had 15 points in the first quarter and I said ‘OK, we got it,’ “ Penders said. “My teammates were feeding me and giving me the ball. I started to settle and calm down and I was able to accomplish something I’m very excited about.
“For myself, I wanted it today. I didn’t want the postseason to be about me, that’s about the team.”
“Alex was incredible,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “He came in with a lot of focus and had a different look in his eye during pregame. An inspired performance by him and I thought the team did a good job of being aware of the situation. They didn’t force him the ball, but they made sure they got him plenty of looks. We’re all really excited and happy for him.”
